These are the new Japanese video games for 2023 (VIDEO)
What PlayStation Japan has prepared for 2023. These are the most anticipated video games this year. We've got all the details.
New Japanese video games. New releases are expected to arrive in the coming days and months, especially for those who have a PlayStation or are looking to purchase a new console.
For all those video game fans who want to know the latest about new games, we’ve got an updated on what’s about to come out and what the new games are all about.
The new Japanese video games
PlayStation is preparing some extremely special releases for all those who love Japanese gaming. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has several special drops scheduled for 2023.
People who enjoy games with mystery, action and Asian entertainment will not be disappointed. A video has been released showing some of the most anticipated Japanese video games for this year.
Japanese video game news: Get ready for the latest releases!
Some new video games have already been released and you can easily buy them. On the other hand, others that are yet to come out and you will have to wait a bit.
Resident Evil 4 Remake, Monster Hunter Rise, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Street Fighter 6, WILD HEARTS, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Sword Art are all on sale now. Final Fantasy 16 comes out June 22nd, according to Vandal.
All games that are compatible with PlayStation
Some of the video games that are about to come out are compatible with PlayStation consoles and some are prequels to other games that have been very successful. So start saving up!
These include: Destiny 2: Eclipse, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Gran Turismo 7, Summer of Gods, Gundam Evolution, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, CRYMACHINE and Redemption Reapers.
The most anticipated video game in 2023: RoboCop Rogue City
The most anticipated video game of the year is just a few months away from becoming a reality. This has been quite a long wait for gamers due to the delays in launching the RoboCop Rogue City video game.
This new video game is inspired by one of the most famous action movies ever, RoboCop, made in 1987. It was directed by Paul Verhoeven and stars Peter Weller. It’s an action packed thrill ride.