These are the new Japanese video games for 2023 (VIDEO)

What PlayStation Japan has prepared for 2023.

These are the most anticipated video games this year.

We’ve got all the details.

New Japanese video games. New releases are expected to arrive in the coming days and months, especially for those who have a PlayStation or are looking to purchase a new console.

For all those video game fans who want to know the latest about new games, we’ve got an updated on what’s about to come out and what the new games are all about.

The new Japanese video games

PlayStation is preparing some extremely special releases for all those who love Japanese gaming. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has several special drops scheduled for 2023.

People who enjoy games with mystery, action and Asian entertainment will not be disappointed. A video has been released showing some of the most anticipated Japanese video games for this year.