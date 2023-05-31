Good news! New housing options for migrants in New York City

New housing options for migrants in New York City.

Faith-based Stabilization Centers will house migrants in the city.

Who can apply for this shelter?

After the end of Title 42, and the passing of anti-immigrant laws in some US states, uncertainty and fear have grown for millions. However, it seems there is some good news for migrants seeking shelter in New York City.

According to CNN, the Muslim Community Center located in south Brooklyn has collectively housed about 75 asylum seekers and it plans to increase this support. The center is one of the religious organizations that submitted a request to house migrants in NYC.

New housing options for migrants in New York City

The initiative to provide housing options for migrants in New York comes at a critical time when the community faces increasing obstacles to finding refuge and safety in the United States.

The end of Title 42, a policy implemented during the COVID pandemic that allowed the immediate expulsion of migrants without due process of law, has left many vulnerable. In addition, new laws in states like Texas and Florida have generated a hostile and fearful environment for those seeking a better life in this country.