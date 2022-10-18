He died on stage! New details about what happened to singer Mikaben

New details about Mikaben’s death.

Haitian singer dies after collapsing on stage.

The last post that the artist made before he died. Details about Mikaben’s death. On the night of Saturday, October 15, fans experienced one of the saddest and most shocking incidents in show business when a singer collapsed on stage during a concert and everything was captured on video. It was the Haitian singer Michael Benjamen, also known as Mikaben, who was giving a concert in Paris, France. Hours before, the 41-year-old performer seemed completely healthy and happy. However, he collapsed on stage. Find out what led to his death. Mikaben collapsed on stage Mikaben was invited by a Haitian band called Carimi, and he was performing with them on the Accor Arena stage in the capital of the French city. However, things turned quite dark. While the Haitian singer was on stage performing, he suddenly collapsed. People immediately reacted with shock and the entire incident was captured on video. Filed Under: Reasons for Mikaben’s death

How the news broke The singer died almost instantly. However it was not until a few days ago that the cause of his sudden death was revealed. Mikaben suffered a seizure on stage after fainting. The venue released a statement on Twitter explanining what happened: “Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, his stage name Mikaben, died after an illness on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.” Filed Under: Reasons for Mikaben’s death

Mikaben was treated for an emergency The 41-year-old artist did not die immediately, since the statement released by the Arena where he was performing reported that he was transferred to the emergency room. However, the singer died at the hospital. Reports indicate that the singer had a heart attack. According to reports from El País, after singer Mikaben collapsed on stage, the concert was immediately stopped and the audience, still shocked and horrified by what had happened, were told to leave the venue. Filed Under: Reasons for Mikaben’s death

Mikaben’s last Instagram post Hours before his tragic death, Mikaben had posted a video on Instagram, where he had more than one million followers. He looked happy in the Stories he posted about the concert. However, no one imagined that the Haitian singer was going to have such an abrupt end. The comments on the singer’s last post immediately turned into messages of condolences, wishing him peace and mourning such a deep loss. “We love you, legend.” “It has been a great honor to have worked with you.” “Rest in peace friend, I am in shock.” “It was an honor to have met you, friend,” wrote some artists who collaborated with Mikaben. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO) Filed Under: Reasons for Mikaben’s death