New $500 monthly payments available for eligible Americans

A new universal basic income program has been announced.

Eligible Americans will receive $500 a month for a year.

Who qualifies?

The good news continues to roll in for American citizens who are receiving financial support from state and local governments. New payments are available for eligible recipients of a universal basic income program.

Officials have announced new direct payments of $500 for certain individuals. These monthly payments will last for at least one year. This help is already available, according to The Sun.

New $500 monthly payments

One of the latest places in the country offering universal basic income is Long Beach, California. So far the applications have not yet been opened, but they will be launched “soon”, according to program officials.

All applicants must meet certain requirements to be receive the payments. Those selected will receive a $500 payment every month for a year. It is being funded by the Long Beach Recovery Act, which allocates $1.6 million for the program.