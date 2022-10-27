New $500 monthly payments available for eligible Americans
A new universal basic income program has been announced. Eligible Americans will receive $500 a month for a year. Who qualifies?
The good news continues to roll in for American citizens who are receiving financial support from state and local governments. New payments are available for eligible recipients of a universal basic income program.
Officials have announced new direct payments of $500 for certain individuals. These monthly payments will last for at least one year. This help is already available, according to The Sun.
One of the latest places in the country offering universal basic income is Long Beach, California. So far the applications have not yet been opened, but they will be launched “soon”, according to program officials.
All applicants must meet certain requirements to be receive the payments. Those selected will receive a $500 payment every month for a year. It is being funded by the Long Beach Recovery Act, which allocates $1.6 million for the program.
What are the requirements?
Officials have disclosed who may be eligible. The guaranteed income pilot program will provide payments to those who live in the 90813 zip code. Notably, this includes residents of Cambodia Town, MacArthur Park and the Lower Westside.
Another requirement that applicants must meet for this direct payment is that if they have families with children, they must live at or below the poverty line. According to a statement from Mayor Robert Garcia, the goal is to provide payments to 500 single-parent families.
Programs in other states
Illinois is another state offering universal basic income. This is in Cook County. The deadline to claim the $500 monthly direct payments just passed. Many households had until last Friday to submit their applications.
Similarly, what is needed to qualify for the payments in Cook County has been disclosed. Applicants must be at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Meanwhile, residents of Alexandria, Virginia can start applying for UBI beginning Monday, October 31.
Randomly selected
Officials have stated that around 170 people will be randomly selected in a lottery. In California, they have revealed the requirements to qualify for this direct payment in Coachella County, which is now available.
You must reside in the City of Coachella, be 18 years of age or older, have a current, unexpired, government-issued photo ID, had at least one child under the age of 12 living in your household in 2021 and earned less than $75,000 in 2021 or had total household income less than $150,000 in 2021, have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return, or provided information to the IRS as a non-filer in 2020 or 2021.