Neighbors catch an agile thief (VIDEO)

In a startling incident captured on video, residents of an apartment building in Tarapacá, Chile, band together to stop a thief who was trying to escape by climbing across their balconies. The video, made by a woman across the street, shows how the man moves from balcony to balcony while the residents wait downstairs to capture him.

The scene begins with the thief desperately trying to evade the neighbors and find a way out. There’s group of men waiting for him on the ground that seems to be getting closer to catching him. Meanwhile, the person recording from the building across the street takes advantage of her position to let the residents know what floor he’s on.

PHOTO: Facebook

As the video progresses, you can see how the residents of the apartments are going out to their balconies and blocking the thief’s escape routes. The community comes together in an act of solidarity and bravery, determined not to let the criminal get away.

Finally, the thief finds himself trapped on the second floor and makes the decision to jump down. At that moment, the neighbors take justice into their own hands. They start punching and kicking him.