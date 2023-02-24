Neida Sandoval remembers her husband’s death.

It’s the anniversary of David Cochran’s death.

The emotional message the Honduran journalist dedicated to her beloved. On Wednesday, February 22, 2022, journalist Neida Sandoval’s husband David Cochran died. He was 70 years old and was a military veteran who suffered for years from health issues. Now, a year after his passing, the host shared an emotional message. Wrapped in sadness and pain, but with incredible strength, the mother of twins had the courage to make the terrible news known as soon as the tragedy occurred. At that time, Neida received supportive messages from celebrities on Hispanic television in the US. Neida Sandoval remembers her husband on the 1-year anniversary of his death David Cochran, who was the husband of the Honduran journalist Neida Sandoval, died after suffering from health problems for years. In 2003, he suffered a stroke and a heart attack at the age of 51. “In total, he had three strokes and a heart attack, which affected the right side of his brain. All the knowledge, the training of his life was erased and he had to relearn how to dress. He didn’t have emotions, he had to learn to say, ‘I love you,’ to hug, to walk, to be independent to bathe, to shave,” Neida said in a video on her official YouTube channel.

The journalist dedicates an emotional message to her late husband David Cochran Since David Cochran’s passing, Neida and her children have had to learn to live with his absence, which continues to hurt no matter how much time passes. The former Univisión host shared an emotional statement the the first anniversary of her beloved husband’s death. The Honduran journalist shared a series of photographs on her official instagram account where she appears with her twins and her deceased husband, recalling the most significant moments they spent together.

Neida Sandoval’s emotional message to her husband “My beloved David. Today marks one year since you left us… It has been a very difficult year my love… You don’t know how much we miss you and your absence hurts us baby… We were always 4 and without you, our life is not the same. We honor your memory every day, always proud of the mark you left in this earthly world and in our hearts,” begins Neida Sandoval’s moving statement. After that, she pointed out how hard living with his absence continues to be. “We appreciate so many beautiful moments shared with you, making you laugh made us very happy, and listening to you to learn from you was a blessing. The difficult moments that we shared always made us stronger and left us lessons that in the end allowed us to unite more.”

“Living without you, it hurts too much” “Not hearing your voice in the morning asking for your first cup of coffee, it hurts. Not being able to hug you, go deep. Not being able to talk to you and feel your loving hugs makes us cry. Not feeling your love for our family as you always made us feel squeezes our hearts. My love, we will always miss you and we ask God to help us live our days and nights understanding that it was His Will and not ours.” Without a doubt, her husband’s death has been one of the Honduran journalist’s most difficult challenges. “Living with you by our side made sense… Living without you hurts too much. I love you and I will always love you my Cowboy. A painful year without you my cowboy Dave Cochran,” concluded Neida Sandoval’s post.

People immediately showed support for the former Despierta América host As was to be expected, the comments and reactions from her faithful followers were immediate. “A year is easy to say, but it is not…. Absence hurts and will hurt for the rest of your life.” “May a year without your husband rest in peace so quickly.” “There are many of us with you, my great admiration, thank you for always being a very special being.” “God has him in his glory, We send a lot of strength.” “God comforts her at all times.” “Surely he takes care of them from heaven and remembering him is having him alive in their hearts,” internet users shared.