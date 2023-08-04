The mystery of the Nazca Lines
Discover the secrets of the Nazca Lines, an ancient mystery of Peru. Additionally, we share the high-profile Argentine case that shook the world.
- Summary of La Huella OVNI 13.
- This television show talks a lot about the Nazca Lines.
- A pilot had a mysterious encounter with a UFO (a flying object that no one knows what it is).
The show starts by talking about ancient people of America and extraterrestrials who may have visited Earth.
It shows paintings that could have been made by extraterrestrials.
The most important part of the show is about the «Nazca Lines», which are giant drawings on the ground.
Many people think that these lines are a great mystery in Peru and America.
What are the Nazca Lines?
They are large drawings on the ground with weird shapes.
Some believe that an ancient civilization called Nazca made them.
Maria Reichert, an explorer, investigated these lines in the 60s.
She cleaned the lines and started to study them to understand what they meant.
A UFO story in Argentina
The Polanco case happened on July 31, 1995.
A plane took off from Buenos Aires.
Before landing, the pilot saw a light in front of them.
The pilot, Jorge Polanco, asked if there were other planes nearby.
Airplane versus flying saucer
Traffic means it could crash into other planes.
At that time, the Bariloche airport did not have radar, so they had to look with their eyes.
The man who controlled the planes said there were no other planes nearby.
Jorge landed and told that a strange object stuck to his plane and followed it.
Interference
The object looked like a flying saucer with light.
When it got closer, problems started.
The pilots told the story on television, but then they stopped talking about it.
People in Argentina and in other places talked a lot about this.
Alfonso Salazar talks about extraterrestrials
Later, the show talked with Alfonso Salazar, who knows a lot about planes and UFOs.
He told stories of UFOs and planes in Mexico and in other places.
He said that UFOs could cause problems in flights.
The show ends talking about UFOs and how they have changed over time.
Listen to Podcast La Huella OVNI clicking on the image
Find out more about the Nazca Lines and other cases on our podcast La Huella OVNI by clicking here!