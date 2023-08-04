Summary of La Huella OVNI 13.

This television show talks a lot about the Nazca Lines.

A pilot had a mysterious encounter with a UFO (a flying object that no one knows what it is).

The show starts by talking about ancient people of America and extraterrestrials who may have visited Earth.

It shows paintings that could have been made by extraterrestrials.

The most important part of the show is about the «Nazca Lines», which are giant drawings on the ground.

Many people think that these lines are a great mystery in Peru and America.

What are the Nazca Lines?

They are large drawings on the ground with weird shapes.

Some believe that an ancient civilization called Nazca made them.

Maria Reichert, an explorer, investigated these lines in the 60s.

She cleaned the lines and started to study them to understand what they meant.