Officials activate National Guard to help with Mauna Loa eruption in Hawaii
Two volcanoes are erupting around the world. The Mauna Loa of Hawaii has alerted the United States. National Guard is activated.
- Mauna Loa’s lava flow is unpredictable.
- Hawaii is on alert as Mauna Loa continues erupting.
- Officials activate the National Guard.
Hawaii officials have activated the National Guard to help with the response to the Mauna Loa eruption. Lava has been flowing steadily onto one of the main highways and has become a critical situation.
The lava that has been coming from the volcano in recent days has not threatened communities or properties, according to information released by state authorities. However, that does not mean the volcanic eruption isn’t dangerous.
The largest volcano in the world!
The eruption of the world’s largest active volcano has residents and officials on edge as molten rock flows onto the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, threatening to close at least part of the route linking the east and west sides of the Island.
“Governor David Ige and General Kenneth Hara activated 20 service members of the Hawaii National Guard on Monday and placed them on active duty to assist the county of Hawaii with traffic control and other functions in response to the eruption of Mauna Loa,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
No danger to homes
Erupting since November 27, the volcano continues to spew lava from its northern slope, without posing any danger to homes for the moment. But the authorities are concerned about the effluvia of the most active lava, which advances at a rate of about 6 yards per hour towards a main route, Saddle Road.
The National Park Service tells people to be careful around volcanic eruptions. Especially those who suffer from “pre-existing respiratory conditions are especially sensitive to poor air quality and should check the air quality alert before visiting.”
The Story of Mauna Loa
The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984, when its lava reached about 4.5 miles from Hilo, the largest population center on the Big Island. Located about 13,681 feet above sea level, the volcano covers half of the island of Hawaii, according to the Geological Survey.
"We are entering week two of the Mauna Loa eruption. Two volcanoes, two eruptions, one park. Today was another "brilliant" morning!" Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reported online Monday.
How long will the eruption last?
“We don’t know how long this eruption is going to last, and that will determine whether or not the road is more threatened,” said Natalia Deligne, a volcanologist with the US Geological Survey at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Currently, everyone is on alert.
“People with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors to avoid inhaling ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu warned. With information from CNN, USA Today and Futuro 360.