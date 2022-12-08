Officials activate National Guard to help with Mauna Loa eruption in Hawaii

Mauna Loa’s lava flow is unpredictable.

Hawaii is on alert as Mauna Loa continues erupting.

Officials activate the National Guard.

Hawaii officials have activated the National Guard to help with the response to the Mauna Loa eruption. Lava has been flowing steadily onto one of the main highways and has become a critical situation.

The lava that has been coming from the volcano in recent days has not threatened communities or properties, according to information released by state authorities. However, that does not mean the volcanic eruption isn’t dangerous.

The largest volcano in the world!

The eruption of the world’s largest active volcano has residents and officials on edge as molten rock flows onto the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, threatening to close at least part of the route linking the east and west sides of the Island.

“Governor David Ige and General Kenneth Hara activated 20 service members of the Hawaii National Guard on Monday and placed them on active duty to assist the county of Hawaii with traffic control and other functions in response to the eruption of Mauna Loa,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.