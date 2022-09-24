Natasha Dupeyrón presents Cuando sea joven (When I’m Young).

The Mexican actress reveals what it’s like working with Verónica Castro.

In this film Natasha returns to singing and reveals what it was like. Verónica Castro returns to the big screen, in a 3Pas Studios production by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, in Pantelion’s latest film Cuando sea joven (When I’m Young). This adaptation of the Korean film, Miss Granny, Cuando sea joven tells the story of 70-year-old Malena (Veronica Castro) who gets a second chance at life when she magically becomes 22 years old. Pretending to be “María” (Natasha Dupeyrón) to hide her true identity, she becomes the lead singer of her grandson’s band trying to realize her dream of singing that she had to give up. The beautiful actress spoke exclusively to MundoNow and revealed details of the new production. Tell me about Cuando sea joven “Cuando sea joven is a beautiful film that we made before the pandemic. It was the last project I did before they locked us all up. And so I really wanted to see this movie and share it, because it was an unforgettable experience. The film is about Malena, she is a 70-year-old woman who, by magic, returns at 20 and has this second chance to do the things that she didn’t do and that she had to sacrifice, because life is like that.” “And so this is it, it’s a little story that talks about second chances, about not regretting the things you do and about doing things, not depriving yourself out of fear. It is a beautiful film where there are boleros. I am a big fan of boleros and I think it was a very beautiful thing, that life allowed me to sing again while doing what I like the most, which is acting. So in the movie you have incredible people like Verónica Castro, el Flaco Ibáñez. The truth is that I think people are enjoying it. And soon in the United States, on September 23, they will be able to enjoy it too.”

How is it to work with a star like Verónica Castro? “I think she’s loved because she’s authentic. I think she’s loved because she’s a good person, she’s a companion, she’s humble and she showed that on and off the set. The truth is that it’s a pleasure to work and live with her. I thank her deeply, she has taught me this.” “You don’t have to keep your feet firmly on the ground, it’s very important to be able to make beautiful friendships. And of course your work was fruitful, then it was a pleasure and today to be able to chat with her. Well for me it is incredible, I love her very much and I always send her a lot of love. She knows it, but it doesn’t hurt to repeat it over and over again.”

You hadn't sung since Miss 15, how was that? "Yes, in fact in Miss 15 I had a great time, but I'm very insecure, I was very insecure singing, because I'm an actress and I'm only an actress. But then this film comes with boleros and with the help of Julio Reyes and Erika and Raúl Martínez, the director, they take me by the hand." "And they told me, 'you're with the best people, trust us, we're going to study, we're going to act, we're going to get this character forward.' And I trusted them and the result was very gratifying for me and I'm very grateful to them and satisfied with the result."

Do you also feel that at some point you sacrificed your dreams to please others? "Well, I think it's part of our nature, no, wanting to help, wanting to support. So I think this movie teaches me not to regret my decisions and just to fight for your dreams because it's never too late, which is a bit of what the movie says. So I think there comes a great time in my life at a young age where I can start to figure out which way to go." "I don't regret anything, on the contrary, I regret the things I didn't do, for example, not out of fear or because someone told me no, so since this movie I've just tried not to question what I like, which is what makes me and others happy. So I think it's part of our nature."

Did this movie somehow make you value your dad a little more, get closer to him a little more? "My dad lives in a nursing home and it was difficult to see him because there is a risk of making him and everyone else sick. In the asylum we were in contact a lot, we always have been and my father knew that he was safe and happy there. So I've always been very calm about that subject because I know he has too. Turning into a 70-year-old lady in this movie of course it made me more sensitive and more empathetic towards the elderly". "I think that as young people we take them for granted, not like Grandma is always there, Grandpa is too and we have our lives apart, but I think this movie is also going to make us reconnect. I always say go to the movies, take your grandparents, we always leave them at home and we make our plans. And I think this movie is special because it's for the whole family."