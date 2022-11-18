Natasha Araos surprises everyone with a touching message.

Chyno Miranda’s ex-wife dedicates emotional words to the singer.

The singer turned 38 years old. Natasha Araos sends a message. On November 3, it was announced that Chyno Miranda was not in the best condition in rehab so he had to be urgently transferred to another clinic. Everything was documented on video and now Natasha Araos has become the center of attention. In the video you can see Jesús Miranda approaching the exit door of the rehabilitation center where he was, surrounded by his family and the doctors who treated him there. Natasha Araos sends a surprising message to Chyno Miranda According to the video, he was transferred to a private clinic after a civil court made an inspection and verified the Venezuelan singer's terrible conditions. After this, both Chyno's mother and girlfriend spoke out. His ex-wife, Natasha Araos surprised everyone by sending an unexpected message to the Niña Bonita singer.

Chyno Miranda turned 38 years old Natasha Araos wrote a moving note to the singer on his 38th birthday. Chyno Miranda's great love congratulate the singer on his birthday, showing that she isn't angry with the sweet words she dedicated to him. "There are so many beautiful things that I want to wish you. But on this occasion I wish you a lot of wisdom and strength so that you know how to choose what is good for your life."

The emotional message that Tashi dedicated to her ex-husband "I want you to always remember that you are not alone, that you have God in each of your steps. I want you to never stop believing in yourself and your potential, you can do whatever you want if you decide. I wish you some brilliant days full of light and understanding so that you can live life as it is. I wish you much LOVE that always flows from within you," she wrote. "I wish that every day you learn to be born as the sun does. Every day is a new opportunity. I wish tranquility and serenity for your mind and soul. Where there is no guilt, remorse or sadness… because everything in this life had to happen as it happened. Remember Synchrony is perfect. My wish for you… is that you CONTINUE AND NEVER give up," Tashi Araos continued.

Their fans reacted "You can. I wish you have a wonderful spiritual awakening and connect with the greatness of your being. Congratulations on your day," concludes the message that Chyno Miranda's ex-wife dedicated to him. Although the couple separated two years ago, they seem to be on good terms. People immediately commented: "How beautiful that you wish Chyno all the good things after everything that happened." "What beautiful words Tashi." "Beautiful words, what you give you receive." "I admire you for your strength, courage, perseverance and at the same time, for your tenderness." "The best gift for Chyno is to see his son Luccas." "How beautiful that speaks well of you."