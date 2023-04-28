Mexican rapper Natanael Cano was in a terrible accident.

Find out how he managed to survive.

This is what we know about the near fatal incident.

Controversial Corridos Tumbaos rapper Natanael Cano is no stranger to controversy and drama. In 2021, the Mexican rapper nearly died in a terrible car accident.

However, the Amor Tumabo rapper was driving a car at the time with some important details that saved his life. Find out how his Dodge Charger kept him alive.

Natanael Cano’s accident nearly ended his life

Natanael Cano, a 22-year-old Mexican rapper, nearly died in 2021 when he was in a terrible car accident. He has treated it as a joke, though his fans were worried about him.

“Nata” as his fans call him, laughed off the incident and, although he was upset about the serious damage to his car, it could have been much worse. The accident happened in the US while he was driving his black Dodge Charger.