Natanael Cano’s accident: How his Dodge Charger saved his life!
Mexican rapper Natanael Cano was in a terrible car accident. Find out how he managed to survive. This is what we know about the near fatal incident.
Controversial Corridos Tumbaos rapper Natanael Cano is no stranger to controversy and drama. In 2021, the Mexican rapper nearly died in a terrible car accident.
However, the Amor Tumabo rapper was driving a car at the time with some important details that saved his life. Find out how his Dodge Charger kept him alive.
Natanael Cano’s accident nearly ended his life
Natanael Cano, a 22-year-old Mexican rapper, nearly died in 2021 when he was in a terrible car accident. He has treated it as a joke, though his fans were worried about him.
“Nata” as his fans call him, laughed off the incident and, although he was upset about the serious damage to his car, it could have been much worse. The accident happened in the US while he was driving his black Dodge Charger.
Three important details that kept the rapper safe
According to Tork, three important details allowed Natanael to walk away from the accident. According to the outlet media, the car costs around $72,000.
The sports car is very well built and Tork indicates that in addition to having a powerful engine, it is designed to protect the driver at all costs, having a fairly advanced safety system. This helped Cano survive the impact.
It is not the first time that Natanael Cano has gotten into serious trouble
The anti-lock braking system prevented his brakes from locking up. This, along with the electric stability control and excellent airbags kept him safe.
This is not the first time that Natanael has had problems. In March he was allegedly attacked in Cancun and his truck was shot up.
What happened to Natanael Cano in Cancun?
According to SDP Noticias, it’s not clear exactly what happened, however Natanel Cano’s luxury vehicle was shot up in a parking lot. Rumors indicate that it was an altercation between Cano and the owner of the club where he was celebrating his birthday.
However, Cano simply posted a video where you can music playing. He followed that up with a drawing of himself and three other men, along with a middle finger emoji.