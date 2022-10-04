Influencer Natalia Alcocer’s ex comes out to defend himself.

He gives his version of events.

Natalia Alcocer' public complaint about her ex. Natalia Alcocer's ex-husband defends himself. A few weeks ago, businesswoman Natalia Alcocer released unfortunate news in which she said she's been a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, businessman Juan José Chimal. The former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos made these details known through a video on Instagram, explaining how her ex allegedly continues to manipulate and threaten her. The businessman says that they cannot do anything to him for being a former brother-in-law of Enrique Pena Nieto. Now he speaks out about the accusations. She denounces domestic abuse On her Instagram account with more than 300,000 followers, the businesswoman and influencer publicly denounced her ex-partner, businessman Juan José Chimal: "I have a lot fear, I do not want to be one of the statistics. I swear that I have done everything perfectly, I swear that I have trusted the system, I trust that good is going to triumph, but I'm already tired." "My rapist is named Juan Jose Chimal Velasco. Today I give him a name, surname and face. I am tired that since I was married to him, or was in a relationship with him, or whatever you want to say, I was threatened that he was immune, that he was untouchable for being ex-in-law of President Enrique Peña Nieto, that absolutely nothing was going to happen to him, and it was part of why I endured so much violence in my life," she explained.

"I FEEL UNPROTECTED" After the influencer disclosed the details of the stormy relationship she had with her ex-partner and how this situation continues to affect her and her daughters. She demands justice, as she said that the authorities released him after he paid bail. "The Prosecutor's Office and the system, which is supposed to take care of us, does not. Apparently I have to arrive dead or disfigured to be taken seriously, for him to be put in jail. With 31,000 pesos, the man is pardoned and remains on the streets," she said, visibly emotional.

He says that the images are "manipulated" A video was leaked where you can see the businessman attacking Natalia Alcocer, for this reason, and because of the accusations that the businesswoman has made against him, he has decided to break his silence and defend himself. "Yes, I am that person, but the video has gone through a manipulation process," Natalia Alcocer's ex assured the program Al Rojo Vivo. "They invited me to a dinner where there were alcoholic beverages, where she provoked my temper," said the ex-husband of the famous influencer and businesswoman. It should be noted that Alcocer also presented evidence where some injuries to his face could be seen, presumably caused by the businesswoman.

He flatly denies having physically assaulted Alcocer When the reporter from Al Rojo Vivo asked him about domestic violence and physical abuse, this is what Juan José Chimal replied: "Never. I divorced Mrs. Peña to be with Natalia, it is illogical to think that Mrs. Peña's brother would like or could protect me," he said. "I do believe that the lady abuses her status as a woman, she abuses her profession, she abuses her followers, the media, she abuses my daughters," said the businessman. The reaction from most people has been very negative, even against the Telemundo show. "Too bad for this program agreeing with this guy." "Businessman and does not have to pay for his daughter's school." "The videos show that he is aggressive and loses control." "What a shame to say that she provoked." (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO).