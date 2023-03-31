Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer was arrested.

While she was detained it was revealed she’s pregnant.

What happened?

In the last few days, the name of a former La Casa de los Famosos contestant has been on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, it’s not for a good reason. Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer was arrested and revealed that she’s pregnant. We’ve got all the details.

The host herself did an Instagram live where she shared that she was about to be arrested, something that surprised her followers and even Natalia herself, who never imagined things with her ex would get this bad.

Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer is arrested

“Leaving here from the courts and they’re going to arrest me. They’re here waiting for me,” Alcocer said to her more than 320,000 followers on Instagram.

“Why am I being arrested?” the Mexican asks the officers who showed her the arrest warrant. The officers told her it was for not bringing her children to their father’s home.