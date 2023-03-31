Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer is arrested and reveals that she’s pregnant (VIDEO)
Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer was arrested. While she was detained it was revealed she's pregnant. What did the presenter do?
In the last few days, the name of a former La Casa de los Famosos contestant has been on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, it’s not for a good reason. Mexican presenter Natalia Alcocer was arrested and revealed that she’s pregnant. We’ve got all the details.
The host herself did an Instagram live where she shared that she was about to be arrested, something that surprised her followers and even Natalia herself, who never imagined things with her ex would get this bad.
“Leaving here from the courts and they’re going to arrest me. They’re here waiting for me,” Alcocer said to her more than 320,000 followers on Instagram.
“Why am I being arrested?” the Mexican asks the officers who showed her the arrest warrant. The officers told her it was for not bringing her children to their father’s home.
“I’m going to leave for 12 hours, they’re going to hold me for 12 hours”
“I’m going to be gone for 12 hours, they’re going to hold me for 12 hours,” she says between laughs on the video. “Look at everything that the Lord planned, they’re recording me. Well guys, this is what is happening. I’m not alone, my father, my lawyers and part of the press are here.”
“This obviously didn’t come out the way I had planned. I ask you to contact the secretary Omar García Harfucht and the lawyer Claudia Sheinbaum, what they’re doing is not right,” Natalia Alcocer concluded.
Natalia began having contractions during her arrest
However, after the arrest, new videos quickly began to emerge showing what was happening with the Mexican presenter. Shockingly, during the arrest she began having contractions and it came out that she is pregnant by her current partner.
Gossip No Like shared Natalia’s statements in a Tiktok video. When asked about how she was doing, she responded: “I’m already having some contractions, but well, we’re still here.”
Her legal problems are due to her ex-husband
Natalia Alcocer’s legal problems began in 2021, a year after she split from Juan José Chimal Velasco, the father of her daughters. He is a renowned businessman who was married to the sister of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to infobae.
Natalia Alcocer recently reappeared on Instagram and told her followers: “Vikings, how are you, thanks for all your support yesterday. We’re already on our way, five minutes from entering the audience, with instructions from the doctor to rest, but continue to be strong and smile. I send you a kiss.”