Nashville defeats New York City FC to open MLS season

Nashville defeats New York City FC. The MLS unveiled its schedule for the new soccer season in the United States, which began on Saturday, February 25, with the El Tráfico Classic between the Galaxy and the current champion, LAFC. The new confrontation between Aztec forwards will also take place.
But what stood out the most was Nashville’s victory on Saturday, February 25, defeating the New York Red Bulls. We have all the details of the nail-biting match.
The kick-off of the MLS season
Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg scored as Nashville opened the MLS season with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday. Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a free kick. Fafa Picault centered the ball in front of the arch
Shaffelburg’s scoring reached 80, with an assist from Hany Mukhtar. Joe Willis contributed a couple of good saves on NYCFC shots. Nashville, which made its league debut last season, will face its next game on Saturday, at the home of the New York Red Bulls. It will play in the Chicago Fire fiefdom, according to the AP.
Later, Thiago Almada scored twice in stoppage time as Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1. Almada, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, scored from a set piece in the ninth minute of injury time.
His shot from about 27 yeards nestled at a higher angle. It was the first double for the 21-year-old, who is in his second season in MLS. San Luis played the first match in its history in MLS, and won it, according to The Associated Press.
The last rookie team that had won its opening duel was Los Angeles FC
Brazilian João Klauss scored in the 86th minute to give the new league team a 3-2 victory over Austin. The loss was a surprise for Austin, the team that played in last year’s Eastern Conference final, before falling 3-0 to eventual league champion Los Angeles FC.
The last rookie team to win their opening match was LAFC, which beat Seattle 1-0 in 2018. In other games, the Philadelphia Union crushed the Columbus Crew 4-1, with a brace from Argentine Julián Carranza, according to The Associated Press.
Other big matches
Orlando City beat the Red Bulls 1-0, with a penalty converted by the Uruguayan Facundo Torres, and the Colombian Ménder García got the goal in Minnesota’s victory, 1-0 over Dallas. Also, the New England Revolution beat Charlotte FC 1-0; DC United beat Toronto 3-2.
The Associated Press also recalled the previous victories that different teams achieved, detailing that Cincinnati defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1; Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1, and Inter Miami beat Montreal 2-0.