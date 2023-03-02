Nashville defeats New York City FC to open MLS season

Nashville defeats New York City FC at the start of the MLS.

Nashville defeats New York City FC. The MLS unveiled its schedule for the new soccer season in the United States, which began on Saturday, February 25, with the El Tráfico Classic between the Galaxy and the current champion, LAFC. The new confrontation between Aztec forwards will also take place.

But what stood out the most was Nashville’s victory on Saturday, February 25, defeating the New York Red Bulls. We have all the details of the nail-biting match.

The kick-off of the MLS season

Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg scored as Nashville opened the MLS season with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday. Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a free kick. Fafa Picault centered the ball in front of the arch

Shaffelburg’s scoring reached 80, with an assist from Hany Mukhtar. Joe Willis contributed a couple of good saves on NYCFC shots. Nashville, which made its league debut last season, will face its next game on Saturday, at the home of the New York Red Bulls. It will play in the Chicago Fire fiefdom, according to the AP.