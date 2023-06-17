NASA launches mission to head off ‘internet apocalypse’

NASA warns of a potential ‘internet apocalypse’.

They’ve launched a mission to keep the world online.

Solar storms could disrupt the power grid in the next decade.

NASA WARNS OF AN ‘INTERNET APOCALYPSE: Scientists have issued a warning about solar storms that could disrupt the power grid and knock the world offline for months in the coming decade.

In a groundbreaking mission, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe (PSP) has successfully ventured through the solar wind for the first time. The spacecraft, which was launched five years ago, undertook an extraordinary journey that brought it close to the surface of the sun.

What is the Parker Solar Probe?

Solar wind, which NASA has been studying for a few years, is a stream of charged particles that comes out of the sun. It can travel at speeds of up to one million miles per hour and can cause significant damage to satellites and other spacecraft.

The PSP was designed to operate in the harsh conditions of the solar wind. It is equipped with a heat shield that can withstand temperatures up to 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. The spacecraft also has an array of instruments that will allow scientists to study the solar wind in unprecedented detail.