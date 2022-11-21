Tiffany Trump’s wedding was very lavish.

Did Naomi Biden overshadow her.

Joe Biden’s granddaughter got married at the White House.

Amid stormy weather and politics, Tiffany Trump tied the knot in a glitzy Mar-a-Lago wedding, amid much controversy. Now it seems that the Biden family is giving her some competition as Naomi Biden got married at the White House last weekend.

The granddaughter of President Joe Biden, Naomi, got married while he celebrated a milestone of his own on Sunday. Naomi Biden, 28, the president’s eldest granddaughter, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Katherine Huhle.

A big wedding at the White House

The South Lawn of the White House was the scene of Naomi Biden and Peter Neal’s wedding on Saturday, marking the first time in nine years that such a ceremony has been held there. The executive residence has hosted 18 weddings and four receptions since the 1800s.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday. The wedding and birthday are likely to take place simultaneously to avoid drawing attention to Biden’s status as the oldest US president.