Marc Anthony’s wife, Nadia Ferreira, is accused of using her pregnancy to snare him (PHOTOS)
Nadia Ferreira is accused using her pregnancy to snare Marc Anthony. She was harshly criticized in a post showing her baby bump.
- Nadia Ferreira is accused using her pregnancy to snare Marc Anthony.
- She was harshly criticized in a post showing her baby bump.
- The former Miss Paraguay is living her greatest dream.
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have only been married for a few weeks and now she is very pregnant, a time that is supposed to be every woman’s dream. However, the former Miss Paraguay is facing a hail of criticism over how far along she is.
In a recent Instagram post, Marc Anthony’s wife shared a photo from the plane the singer uses when he’s on tour but she never expected that people would be so merciless in the comments.
Nadia Ferreira is harshly criticized
Nadia Ferreira wanted to share her pregnancy since, although she has not said how many months along she is, it is clear she’s in the last trimester. This indicates that she was undoubtedly pregnant before getting married. Now people are saying she used it to snare Marc Anthony who is 30 years older than she is.
The photo in question portrays the beautiful Nadia Ferreira on her husband’s plane looking out the window, wearing a plum-colored dress as the sunlight illuminates her loose hair while her right hand caresses her baby bump.
Nadia Ferreira is called names
People on social media can be very harsh and on this occasion not even Nadia Ferreira’s pregnancy prevented her from receiving many malicious comments on her post.
Suelta la Sopa reposted the photo of Nadia Ferreira and people immediately commented: “The face when you say “I already tied this old man and all the money I’m going to get.” “Relax… Now with her future assured.” “And Marc had deified her and he didn’t know her past hahaha.” “She seeks to secure her future”.
Netizens accuse Marc Anthony’s wife of “shamelessly tying him down”
More people spoke out about Nadia Ferreira and her sudden urgency to marry Marc Anthony: “Giving life to this old man’s rib… she’s thinking: I did it well… now I’ll never work anymore… I’m going to give myself a life.” “That pregnancy was very well planned, she stopped the pills immediately to be a millionaire and an American citizen.” “In the company of millions.”
The criticism escalated: “She eats old people for money.” “Haha she already secured her future, that baby already owns millions.” “So she already had a belly when she got married, the girl is super smart and she said ‘I’ll let myself become pregnant and I’ll take him because it’s a sure thing with a baby.’” “She likes older men, those who are called gentlemen.” “She always looks depressed and with a sad face. What’s wrong with this woman?”