Nadia Ferreira is accused using her pregnancy to snare Marc Anthony.

She was harshly criticized in a post showing her baby bump.

The former Miss Paraguay is living her greatest dream.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have only been married for a few weeks and now she is very pregnant, a time that is supposed to be every woman’s dream. However, the former Miss Paraguay is facing a hail of criticism over how far along she is.

In a recent Instagram post, Marc Anthony’s wife shared a photo from the plane the singer uses when he’s on tour but she never expected that people would be so merciless in the comments.

Nadia Ferreira is harshly criticized

Nadia Ferreira wanted to share her pregnancy since, although she has not said how many months along she is, it is clear she’s in the last trimester. This indicates that she was undoubtedly pregnant before getting married. Now people are saying she used it to snare Marc Anthony who is 30 years older than she is.

The photo in question portrays the beautiful Nadia Ferreira on her husband’s plane looking out the window, wearing a plum-colored dress as the sunlight illuminates her loose hair while her right hand caresses her baby bump.