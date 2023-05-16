People capture strange lights in the sky during an earthquake in Colombia.

The earthquake took place on May 14.

Several captured the eerie incident.

Mysterious lights appear in the sky during an earthquake in Colombia. On Sunday, May 14 a magnitude 5.0 tremor was reported in Colombia, according to the Colombian Seismological System. The incident took place in the municipality of Acacías, however it was felt in various parts of the area.

Social media users said they felt the tremor in Bogotá. In addition, they caught some strange lights that appeared in the sky that some found quite frightening.

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake in Colombia

Although so far there have been no reports of injuries due to the earthquake that occurred on Sunday, May 14 in Colombia, various social media users reported they felt it in Bogotá.

Although the authorities assured that the situation was under control, after the earth shook, various strange flashes began to appear in the sky and many people recorded them.