Mysterious black ring appears in the sky over Singapore.

Is it a sign of aliens?

The apparition has sparked some fear.

A mysterious black ring appears in the sky over Singapore and people are debating whether it signals the presence of aliens, or if it’s a sign that the end of the world is near. It was reported in various outlets, including La Verdad.

For years, the presence of UFOs and aliens has has been the focus of studies and has sparked terror among the public. Because the origin of some objects in the sky is unknown, we don’t know where they come from and we call them UFOs: Unidentified Flying Objects.

WHAT CAUSED THE BLACK RING?

On this occasion, something that appeared in the sky over Singapore has sparked many questions regarding its origin. It’s even thought that it was caused by extraterrestrials that came to ‘visit’ our planet. However, it’s not known whether they are peaceful, so some experts are encouraged to study all these incidents.

This disturbing image of a black oval shape in the sky began to circulate on social media. So far, no one knows how it was formed, but it did cause excitement among the people who saw it and among the internet users who watched the video.