Jorge Luis Sucksdorf discussed these topics in episode 15 of La Huella OVNI.

The Mysteries of Mars is the first topic addressed.

What happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?

The program begins with the question of whether UFOs could be the extraterrestrials themselves rather than spacecraft.

In the infinite universe, the possibilities are infinite, and life on other planets could be very different from that on Earth.

There are so many forms of life that we could imagine.

We don’t know everything, but it’s exciting to think about all the possibilities.

Let’s Talk About Life on the Red Planet

Did you know that there have been indications that there might have been life on Mars in the past?

Some scientists have discovered traces of microorganisms and water on the red planet.

We are not sure, but it’s exciting to think that we might not be alone in the universe.

The mysteries of Mars has been of interest for years.