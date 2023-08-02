Summary of episode nine of La Huella OVNI.

We delve into information about The Zone of Silence.

The episode focused on the Zone of Silence, a place that has been the subject of numerous legends and mysteries over the years.

It is located in a desert space of several kilometers, at the confluence of the Mexican states of Durango, Coahuila and Chihuahua.

The area became famous for the electromagnetic anomalies that affected the transmission of radio waves.

Local researchers like Jerry de la Peña and aviator Francisco Saravia were the first to discover these anomalies in the area in the middle of the 20th century.

Since then, the place has become a hotbed of UFO sightings and has been associated with the mysterious «white brotherhood».

These are tall, blond beings dressed in white robes who appear in the desert to help those in need.

In addition to UFO sightings, the Zone of Silence has also been the scene of meteorite falls.