La Huella OVNI Episode 9: The Mysterious Zone of Silence
The Zone of Silence is located in Mexico. We share with you what mysteries take place here and why is considered a very dangerous place.
The episode focused on the Zone of Silence, a place that has been the subject of numerous legends and mysteries over the years.
It is located in a desert space of several kilometers, at the confluence of the Mexican states of Durango, Coahuila and Chihuahua.
The area became famous for the electromagnetic anomalies that affected the transmission of radio waves.
Local researchers like Jerry de la Peña and aviator Francisco Saravia were the first to discover these anomalies in the area in the middle of the 20th century.
Since then, the place has become a hotbed of UFO sightings and has been associated with the mysterious «white brotherhood».
These are tall, blond beings dressed in white robes who appear in the desert to help those in need.
In addition to UFO sightings, the Zone of Silence has also been the scene of meteorite falls.
The Zone of Silence was an inaccessible area
It has also been the place where remains of fossils and ancient indigenous cultures have been found.
These features have made the area considered as one of the most mysterious places on the planet.
The Zone of Silence was a place to which no mystery researcher could access due to Mexico’s political and social conditions.
One of the most enigmatic events related to the area is the fall of the Athena rocket from the United States in the 70s.
Athena falls in the Zone of Silence
The rocket deviated from its path and fell in the Zone of Silence, prompting US authorities to search for it for several weeks.
The urgency to find it was because it carried radioactive elements of cobalt 57.
They also discovered that the sand extracted from the this place was used to coat the nose of the space shuttles.
People speculated whether Athena fell in the zone accidentally or if it had a specific purpose related to the area’s resources.
Interference in the zone
It has proven electromagnetic anomalies and documented UFO sightings.
However, none of these statements affirm or deny that the UFO phenomenon is of extraterrestrial origin.
Researchers continue to explore this mysterious place, but the extraterrestrial phenomenon remains unanswered.
The Zone of Silence remains one of the most intriguing and unknown places on the planet.
Japan prepares to defend itself in case of alien attack
The Japanese Minister of Defense announced that they are preparing to generate a defense protocol against UFOs.
This so that the pilots are prepared in case of encountering UFOs.
Several countries, in addition to Japan, are preparing defense protocols against a possible alien invasion.
