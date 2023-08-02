Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Mystery » La Huella OVNI Episode 9: The Mysterious Zone of Silence

La Huella OVNI Episode 9: The Mysterious Zone of Silence

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Shutterstock
  • Summary of episode nine of La Huella OVNI.
  • We delve into information about The Zone of Silence.
  • Japan is preparing a defense protocol in case of UFOs.

The episode focused on the Zone of Silence, a place that has been the subject of numerous legends and mysteries over the years.

It is located in a desert space of several kilometers, at the confluence of the Mexican states of Durango, Coahuila and Chihuahua.

The area became famous for the electromagnetic anomalies that affected the transmission of radio waves.

We remind you that you can listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here..

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

La Huella OVNI promo

Local researchers like Jerry de la Peña and aviator Francisco Saravia were the first to discover these anomalies in the area in the middle of the 20th century.

Since then, the place has become a hotbed of UFO sightings and has been associated with the mysterious «white brotherhood».

These are tall, blond beings dressed in white robes who appear in the desert to help those in need.

In addition to UFO sightings, the Zone of Silence has also been the scene of meteorite falls.

The Zone of Silence was an inaccessible area

The Zone of Silence in Mexico
Shutterstock

It has also been the place where remains of fossils and ancient indigenous cultures have been found.

These features have made the area considered as one of the most mysterious places on the planet.

The Zone of Silence was a place to which no mystery researcher could access due to Mexico’s political and social conditions.

One of the most enigmatic events related to the area is the fall of the Athena rocket from the United States in the 70s.

Athena falls in the Zone of Silence

Rocket launching
Shutterstock

The rocket deviated from its path and fell in the Zone of Silence, prompting US authorities to search for it for several weeks.

The urgency to find it was because it carried radioactive elements of cobalt 57.

They also discovered that the sand extracted from the this place was used to coat the nose of the space shuttles.

People speculated whether Athena fell in the zone accidentally or if it had a specific purpose related to the area’s resources.

Interference in the zone

Static
Shutterstock

It has proven electromagnetic anomalies and documented UFO sightings.

However, none of these statements affirm or deny that the UFO phenomenon is of extraterrestrial origin.

Researchers continue to explore this mysterious place, but the extraterrestrial phenomenon remains unanswered.

The Zone of Silence remains one of the most intriguing and unknown places on the planet.

Japan prepares to defend itself in case of alien attack

Close up of UFO
Shutterstock

The Japanese Minister of Defense announced that they are preparing to generate a defense protocol against UFOs.

This so that the pilots are prepared in case of encountering UFOs.

Several countries, in addition to Japan, are preparing defense protocols against a possible alien invasion.

This and more in this episode 9 of La Huella OVNI, so don’t miss it!

Mystery
UFO trace
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

La Huella OVNI Episode 9: The Mysterious Zone of Silence

La Huella OVNI Episode 7: Are UFOs Time Travelers?

Extraterrestrial Theories: Alien Gods, Noises in the Sky, and Pandemic Alien Attack

La Huella OVNI 5: Project Blue Book, Area 51, and Aztecs and UFOs

La Huella OVNI: The Orange Book, Sounds in the Sky, and the CIA and Extraterrestrial Life