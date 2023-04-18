A 25 year old musician known as Mimoso was arrested for murder.

The crime occurred in March.

He and another man shot the victim.

A Mexican musician known as El Mimoso was arrested. He and another man, who is a bricklayer, were accused of murder, according to Mexican authorities. Tribuna reports that they shot a man to death.

According to preliminary information from the authorities, the homicide took place in March in Jojutla, Morelos. The man’s body was found by police in the Atzompa subdivision and they immediately began investigations to determine the cause of death.

POLICE FOUND A BODY

The body was sent to the coroner to perform an autopsy. After it was confirmed that the victim had died from gunshot wounds, the body was handed over to the family so that they could give him a Christian burial and later they found those responsible.

Officials from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) executed an arrest warrant issued against the two men on Friday, April 14, so now they await trial.