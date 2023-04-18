Musician known as ‘Mimoso’ arrested for murder in Mexico
A Mexican musician known as El Mimoso was arrested. He and another man, who is a bricklayer, were accused of murder, according to Mexican authorities. Tribuna reports that they shot a man to death.
According to preliminary information from the authorities, the homicide took place in March in Jojutla, Morelos. The man’s body was found by police in the Atzompa subdivision and they immediately began investigations to determine the cause of death.
The body was sent to the coroner to perform an autopsy. After it was confirmed that the victim had died from gunshot wounds, the body was handed over to the family so that they could give him a Christian burial and later they found those responsible.
Officials from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) executed an arrest warrant issued against the two men on Friday, April 14, so now they await trial.
The police reported that two men they arrested are a musician named José Carlos ‘N’, also known as ‘El Mimoso’, 25 years old, and Santiago ‘N’, 31 years old and a bricklayer by trade. Both live in Miacatlán.
The suspects were wanted for their alleged participation in the murder of a man who was found shot to death on Thursday, March 6, 2023, on Mangos street in the Atzompa neighborhood of Miacatlán.
According to the preliminary information, police found that, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the deceased left his home accompanied by Santiago and José Carlos. They took him to Mangos street in the Huertos de Miacatlán subdivision, where they shot and killed him.
Police arrested the suspects in Jojutla de Juárez and brought them before a judge to answer for the crime of qualified homicide. In the initial hearing, the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against José Carlos ‘N’ and Santiago ‘N’, with a precautionary measure of unofficial preventive detention.
The violence in Mexico seems to have no end. Just last weekend seven people, including a child, died and another was injured when a criminal group broke into a resort in central Mexico on Saturday and opened fire with assault rifles against vacationers who were on the spot.
The attack occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the La Palma resort, in Cortázar, Guanajuato. The attackers destroyed the store in addition to taking the security cameras before fleeing, local authorities said in a statement.