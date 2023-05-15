Beloved musician Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara after health problems.

His daughter posts a heartbreaking farewell message.

Francisco Lara leaves many broken hearts behind. Beloved singer Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara died on Thursday, May 11. His sudden death occurred after the Honduran musician had been in poor health for the last few months. His cause of death is unknown. According to various media, the sad news was confirmed by composer Oswaldo Espinal, who mourned the musician who has left a great legacy. Francisco Lara was also a successful entrepreneur.

Beloved singer Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara dies Composer Espinal confirmed the tragic news that devastated Honduras: “We lose a great music artist,” wrote Oswaldo. Francisco Lara stood out for his music, but according to El Heraldo, he was also a renowned entrepreneur. He opened a restaurant called Chico Lara which was very successful. At the moment the details about his death and his funeral are unknown. However, he had been ill for several months.

A heartbreaking farewell message from Francisco Lara’s daughter Diana Lara, Francisco’s daughter, who follows in her father’s footsteps and has achieved great success nationally and internationally, dedicated a heartbreaking message on Facebook with a series of photographs. “Daddy, how hard it is to know that you left, that I will never see you or hug you again. Thank you for so much thank you for leaving part of you in me. You were always the life of every party and from today you will undoubtedly be the life of the party in heaven. Rest in peace, daddy. I love you forever,” she wrote.

Condolences and tributes immediately poured in Condolences quickly poured in on social media, “With deep regret we give the sad news of the departure of our friend and Colleague Francisco Chico Lara QDDG. Who leaves us a great artistic void in the Honduran Arts. Our sincere condolences to all his great family and Christian resignation to all his friends,” wrote Jose Carranza Quiñones “Today Honduras is in mourning, another National artist leaves us Francisco Asís Lara better known as Chico Lara QDDG many stories and anecdotes with this character throughout the course of life.” “Today a very sad day our dear friend has passed away. His legacy will be eternal!” “My deepest condolences.” “This day my dear brother Francisco Asis Lara has just departed for the Kingdom of Heaven.”