Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Renowned musician Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara dies

Renowned musician Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara dies

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Shutter
  • Beloved musician Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara after health problems.
  • His daughter posts a heartbreaking farewell message.
  • Francisco Lara leaves many broken hearts behind.

Beloved singer Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara died on Thursday, May 11. His sudden death occurred after the Honduran musician had been in poor health for the last few months. His cause of death is unknown.

According to various media, the sad news was confirmed by composer Oswaldo Espinal, who mourned the musician who has left a great legacy. Francisco Lara was also a successful entrepreneur.

Beloved singer Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara dies

Musician Francisco Lara dies
Photo: Facebook

Composer Espinal confirmed the tragic news that devastated Honduras: “We lose a great music artist,” wrote Oswaldo. Francisco Lara stood out for his music, but according to El Heraldo, he was also a renowned entrepreneur.

He opened a restaurant called Chico Lara which was very successful. At the moment the details about his death and his funeral are unknown. However, he had been ill for several months.

A heartbreaking farewell message from Francisco Lara’s daughter

Musician Francisco Lara dies
Photo: Facebook

Diana Lara, Francisco’s daughter, who follows in her father’s footsteps and has achieved great success nationally and internationally, dedicated a heartbreaking message on Facebook with a series of photographs.

“Daddy, how hard it is to know that you left, that I will never see you or hug you again. Thank you for so much thank you for leaving part of you in me. You were always the life of every party and from today you will undoubtedly be the life of the party in heaven. Rest in peace, daddy. I love you forever,” she wrote.

Condolences and tributes immediately poured in

Condolences and tributes immediately poured in.
Photo: Facebook

Condolences quickly poured in on social media, “With deep regret we give the sad news of the departure of our friend and Colleague Francisco Chico Lara QDDG. Who leaves us a great artistic void in the Honduran Arts. Our sincere condolences to all his great family and Christian resignation to all his friends,” wrote Jose Carranza Quiñones

“Today Honduras is in mourning, another National artist leaves us Francisco Asís Lara better known as Chico Lara QDDG many stories and anecdotes with this character throughout the course of life.” “Today a very sad day our dear friend has passed away. His legacy will be eternal!” “My deepest condolences.” “This day my dear brother Francisco Asis Lara has just departed for the Kingdom of Heaven.”

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Shutter

Renowned musician Francisco ‘Chico’ Lara dies

Internet users criticize Victoria Ruffo’s son for his weight (PHOTOS)

TV Azteca host criticized for rude comment about immigrants (VIDEO)

Images of clothes strewn about the scene of Jenni Rivera’s terrible accident resurface

‘La Reina del Pacífico’ Sandra Ávila Beltrán wins legal battle with Telemundo