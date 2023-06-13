Musical Inevitables singer is murdered at a party in Mexico
The music world is in mourning after a popular Mexican singer with the trio Musical Inevitables was killed. He was shot to death during a party this weekend in Mexico. The artist died doing what he loved most.
The incident occurred during a private party where the trio was livening up the atmosphere on Saturday night. Suddenly, a series of shots rang out causing guests to flee.
Musical Inevitables singer is murdered at a party
The party was being held in the municipality of Naupan, Puebla, when shooting broke out. The police were called immediately.
Police responded to the venue located in Hueynaupan, near the municipality of Naupan, which is in the Sierra Norte de Puebla. They began investigating to discover who was responsible for the shooting.
Musical Inevitables was performing at the party
According to initial reports, two women were dancing when gunfire was heard. According to El Heraldo de Mexico, everyone began to take cover.
A pregnant woman was injured in the shooting and authorities say they found her in a pool of blood. So far there is very little information about the incident.
The singer was killed
Upon hearing the shots the musicians who were on stage ran for cover. Tragically, the group’s vocalist was hit and killed.
The news was released on social media: «The vocalist of the Musical Inevitables trio lost his life during a private party that was held in the municipality of Naupan, Puebla, where it was also confirmed that a woman was shot.»