Musical Inevitables singer is murdered at a party in Mexico.

A pregnant woman was also injured in the attack.

He was shot to death while performing.

The music world is in mourning after a popular Mexican singer with the trio Musical Inevitables was killed. He was shot to death during a party this weekend in Mexico. The artist died doing what he loved most.

The incident occurred during a private party where the trio was livening up the atmosphere on Saturday night. Suddenly, a series of shots rang out causing guests to flee.

Musical Inevitables singer is murdered at a party

The party was being held in the municipality of Naupan, Puebla, when shooting broke out. The police were called immediately.

Police responded to the venue located in Hueynaupan, near the municipality of Naupan, which is in the Sierra Norte de Puebla. They began investigating to discover who was responsible for the shooting.