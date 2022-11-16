The 4 University of Idaho students who were found murdered have been identified.

Their ages ranged from 20 to 21 years old.

Police say the murder weapon is a knife. Authorities identify the four University of Idaho students who were found murdered. Their ages ranged from 20 to 21 years old and they say that the suspect doesn’t represent a danger to the community. However, police are asking for help in locating the killer. After the discovery of the bodies, police worked to identify the victims and collect forensic evidence. First, they looked to see if anyone had been reported missing. Now the names have been released. WHO WERE THE VICTIMS? Moscow police have identified the victims as: Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. They were murdered at an off-campus home on King Road. Mogen, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Goncalves’ Facebook profiles show they were members of the Alpha Phi sorority on campus. Ethan Chapin belonged to Sigma Chi. Kernodle, of Avodale, Arizona, appeared to be dating Chapin, of Conway, Washington, according to their Instagram posts.

THEIR LAST SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS Kaley Goncalves, from Rathdrum, Idaho, also posted photos of her sorority sisters with Ethan Chapin just hours before their untimely deaths, which have shocked the school community and the whole city. In the wake of the incident, the university said counselors will be working to support students at the campus counseling center, while employees are able to apply for assistance through an employee program, following the ordeal.

WHAT ARE THE AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR? The deaths have been classified as murders and police have asked the public for help in determining what happened. For this reason, the authorities are now asking anyone with information about the murders to call (208) 882-2677. The calls can be anonymous. In turn, the authorities shared the following message for the relatives and friends of the university students: "It is understandable that an event of this magnitude could have a significant impact on those left behind," they wrote. "We must unite and help each other."

FAREWELL MESSAGES Upon hearing the tragic news, students quickly took to Chapin's Instagram account to express their grief. "Too young too soon. Fly high baby! We will be there soon," wrote Jacob Pérez on her most recent post that chronicles the events of her first year. "Forever grateful to have you in my life," wrote another. Ethan Chapin appeared to have been dating Xana Kernodle, who posted photos of them together on October 29 while wishing him a happy birthday. "Happiest of birthdays to Ethan Chapin," she wrote. 'Life is so much better with you in it, I love you!' With information from Daily Mail, ABC News and CBS News.