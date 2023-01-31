In Peru, a man murdered his wife out of jealousy.

Marilyn Yesenia’s family reveals her dark secret.

They describe tragic situation that the young woman experienced for many years. Violence against women never seems to end as more and more are murdered by their partners. This was the case of the young Colombian DJ, Valentina Trespalacios. Now a similar case in Peru has come to light. This murder involves a young woman who used to make content on TikTok, often showing her husband who, in a fit of jealousy, took her life and in cold blood. Tragically, the couple’s son witnessed the brutal attack. Now, more details have come out about Marilyn Yesenia’s murder and her family. Man murders his wife in cold blood in a fit of anger and jealousy The incident has shocked Peruvians, as it was one of the bloodiest incidents in recent months. Alexander Pinedo Barrón confessed to police that he murdered his wife in cold blood. This man stabbed his wife in the back and, according to B15, Marilyn Yesenia Martínez, ran to ask the neighbors for help to escape her attacker. The security guard at the building said that her husband tried to attack her even when she was asking for help. Filed Under: Marilyn Yesenia’s murder

Relatives say that Marilyn had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time According to Al Rojo Vivo, her husband forced her to appear with him on social media, as young Marilyn Yesenia used to make content for TikTok, where she gave nutrition and beauty advice, dancing and being very charismatic. Marilyn was found dead in her home after her partner assaulted her. The policemen, upon arriving at the scene, ran into her assailant and he himself confessed his crime in a terrible way, stating that in a fit of jealousy he stuck a knife in her back. Filed Under: Marilyn Yesenia’s murder

Marilyn’s killer confesses his crime to the police “Record me, when I killed her, I saw her bone, I saw all the blood that came out,” the man confessed while he was being arrested in his living room. According to Al Rojo Vivo, the victim’s sister recounted how the defendant was quite jealous of his wife Marilyn Yesenia Martínez. The man even ordered his son to watch his mother while he was gone. A relative of the young woman said the following: “Unfortunately, she ran into a crazy, bloodthirsty person. For many years she experienced torment, experienced mistreatment and the worst thing is that she never told anyone,” she said. Filed Under: Marilyn Yesenia’s murder

Marilyn’s son witnessed the terrible crime and ran to ask for help The young woman’s son witnessed the terrible incident and saw his mother lying on the floor covered in blood. The little boy ran to ask for help. Police arrived, saw the chilling scene and arrested the murderer in his own house. Al Rojo Vivo reported that the man confessed that after having committed the heinous act, he thought about taking his own life. However he said he did not have the courage to do so. In the comments, people noted that femicides have been increasing: “I don’t know until when these things will happen, until when out of jealousy or believing they are owners they murder a woman and it is that later they see what they are and they are unfaithful, they really have hidden families, what a pity that this continues to happen.” “It is normal, in Peru there are millions of cases and authorities do nothing.” “How long? There are more and more cases of jealous and crazy guys who decide to kill their partners,” said some users.