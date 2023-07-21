The podcast «Pasión que Mata» presents a dark and tragic tale about the Murdaugh family, one of the most powerful families in South Carolina. The story revolves around the downfall of this prestigious family, entangled in a scandal of cover-ups and crimes. Millions of dollars in stolen funds, a fatal boat accident, the suspicious death of a housekeeper, and a devastating crime mark the tragic destiny of the Murdaugh family.

The family was composed of Alex Morgan, a prominent lawyer and heir to a legal dynasty in South Carolina; his wife Margaret (Maggie) Morgan, a woman with alcohol addiction problems; and their two sons, Paul and Buster, who also struggled with addiction and violent behaviors. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The story begins with the murders of Mallory, Paul Morgan’s girlfriend, in a tragic boat accident where Paul was driving under the influence of alcohol. Despite this terrible event, the Murdaugh family manages to conceal the incident with the help of bribes and threats.

However, the tragedy continues, and in February 2018, the housekeeper of the Murdaugh family, Gloria Satterfield, dies under strange circumstances. Alex takes charge of claiming a million-dollar life insurance policy that Gloria had, never informing the family of the deceased.