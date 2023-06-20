Hispanic pride! MundoNOW wins big at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Journalists and TV personalities are recognized at the 2023 Southeast Regional Emmys.

The magical night took place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Buckhead, GA.

MundoNow was nominated for 12 awards.

MundoNow was celebrated at the 2023 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, which are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The nominations were announced on April 30.

MundoNow received 12 nominations in the categories: General Excellence, Excellence in News, IHard News Report, Single Report – News, Human Interest/Lifestyle – News, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion/Society/Politics/Government – News, Sports, Documentary, Talent – ​​Reporter, Director and Editor.

MundoNOW wins big at the 2023 Emmy Awards

This is the fifth consecutive year that MundoNow has participated in this important award ceremony, winning 16 statuettes. Now that number has grown, demonstrating the talent and hard work of our team.

Here we celebrate MundoNow’s wins at the 2023 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards held on Saturday, June 17 of this year at the renowned Grand Hyatt hotel in Atlanta Georgia.