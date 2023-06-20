Hispanic pride! MundoNOW wins big at the 2023 Emmy Awards
MundoNow was nominated for 12 awards.
MundoNow was celebrated at the 2023 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, which are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The nominations were announced on April 30.
MundoNow received 12 nominations in the categories: General Excellence, Excellence in News, IHard News Report, Single Report – News, Human Interest/Lifestyle – News, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion/Society/Politics/Government – News, Sports, Documentary, Talent – Reporter, Director and Editor.
This is the fifth consecutive year that MundoNow has participated in this important award ceremony, winning 16 statuettes. Now that number has grown, demonstrating the talent and hard work of our team.
Here we celebrate MundoNow’s wins at the 2023 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards held on Saturday, June 17 of this year at the renowned Grand Hyatt hotel in Atlanta Georgia.
MundoNOW’s award-winning team
The first Emmy of the night for MundoNow was in the Documentary category. Sin Fronteras: Resiliencia Camino al ÉXITO by Angel Ortega, Johana Fernandez, Starling Fernandez and Efraim Valderrama won the prize.
MundoNow’s Creative Director Diego Silva, won Best Director. Journalist and Content Production Director Alfredo Suarez Quintero won in the Talent – Reporter category.
Hispanic pride!
Likewise, Alfredo Suarez Quintero, Diego Silva Acevedo and Ramon Urdaneta took the stage to receive the award for Unique Report – News, where they thanked their families and the entire MundoNow team.
Our Traffic Content Manager Alonso Bañuelas and Miriam González, joined the list of winners along with Editor Eduardo Moreno and Creative Director Diego Silva in category IHard News report, Unique Report by El Tren de la Tragedia.
For almost 50 years, the Emmy Awards have honored excellence
For almost 50 years, the Southeast Regional Emmy Awards have recognized and rewarded the excellence of the work and effort of programs, newscasts, series, documentaries, among other television and digital media works, as well as the professionals at these communication companies.
The gala was broadcast live. The event recognized the talent of dozens of journalists and communicators from various chains and independent media, who offer content in English and Spanish, including some of our MundoNow journalists.