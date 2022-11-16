Former Univision star appointed Director of Audio Content

She will be the host of the bilingual podcast network Óyenos Audio

She will also have a new program: Código Críptico

MundoNow, the largest U.S. bilingual and bicultural digital media platform, today announced the appointment of Dafnne Wejebe to Director of Audio Content. Ms. Wejebe will anchor the line-up for the recently launched Óyenos Audio podcast network with her new show, Códice Críptico.

The podcast will deliver premium bilingual content that engages the listener to help Wejebe explore and solve all the mysteries of the world, including conspiracy theories, UFO’s, past lives, life after death, paranormal, spiritual, numerology, and more. Ms. Wejebe and the Codice Family will also produce a weekly episode, #TestomonialesCodice, where she interacts with her audience as they share their own personal spiritual and paranormal experiences.

Dafnne Wejebe arrives at MundoNow podcasts

Recently rebranded from Mundo Hispanico, Ms. Wejebe’s appointment is part of MundoNow’s content overhaul to serve the rapidly growing U.S. Latino population that identifies as either bilingual, bicultural or English-language preferred, and is seeking more sophisticated, culturally-focused content. She joins Stephen Hobbs, Chief Audio Officer, and Andrew Polsky, Chief Revenue Officer, two digital media industry veterans who recently moved to MundoNow from Univision and Adsmovil, respectively.

The number of U.S. Hispanics that listen to podcasts is nearly 5 million monthly, and that number is not only growing, but growing faster than that of non-Hispanic listeners. MundoNow is expanding its new Latino podcast network Óyenos Audio, which delivers premium bilingual programming that aligns with the content expectations from an increasingly savvy Hispanic audience in the United States. Filed Under: Dafnne Wejebe MundoNow.