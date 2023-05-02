MundoNOW gets 12 Emmy Award nominations!
The Southeast Emmy Awards, a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), has released their nominations for 2023 and MundoNow has received an impressive 12.
The MundoNow team is ready to compete for the awards that will take place on Saturday, June 17. Mark your calendars for the ceremony which recognized the best reporters and news outlets.
For 49 years, the Southeast Regional Emmy Awards have recognized the quality and effort of reporters in news, documentaries, series and additional programs. This is the fifth year MundoNow has been nominated.
The Emmys have recognized the work of journalists and content created by MundoNow with 16 statuettes. The nominations took place on Sunday, April 30, at the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Atlanta.
MundoNow Emmy Award nominees
Here are MundoNow’s nominees to receive a Southeast Regional Emmy Award on June 17! In the first categories: René Alegria is nominated for Spanish – Overall Excellence, while Alfredo Suárez Quintero will represent the team in the Spanish – News Excellence category.
On the other hand, Diego Silva Acevedo, Alonso Bañuelas, Miriam González and Eduardo Moreno represent MundoNow in the category Spanish – Hard News Report (Unlimited production time) for El Tren de la Tragedia.
More MundoNow Emmy nominations
Alfredo Suárez Quintero and Diego Silva Acevedo are nominated in the News Feature – Single Report category with their work La Fiesta del ‘Tri’, Una Pasión Desbordada. Both are also nominated for Human Interest/Lifestyle News for Lowriders: Un Tributo a la Cultura Chicana.
Both Alfredo and Diego are also nominated in this category with Ramón Urdoneta and Ruggery Sánchez with El Arte Cruza Fronteras y Une Amistades. The trio of Alfredo, Diego and Ramón, join Andrés Cuervo to represent MundoNow in the Sports category for Dos Latinos Un Equipo.
MundoNow Emmy nominations continue
Finally, Mario Guevara, Ender Arrieta, Alfredo Suárez and Diego Silva, are nominated in the category Diversity/Equity/Inclusion/Social/Political/Governmental News for Centros del Terror.
In the Documentary category Ángel Ortega, Johana Fernández, Starling Fernández and Efraín Valderrama are nominated for their work on Sin Fronteras: Resiliencia Camino al ÉXITO. Alfredo Suárez Quintero is competing in the Best Reporter category. Diego Silva Acevedo is nominated for Best Director and Ángel Ortega will compete in Best Editor category. They represent the team with pride! The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 17.