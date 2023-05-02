Hispanic pride!

MundoNow received 12 Emmy nominations this year.

The nominees are in several categories. Find out who made the list!

The Southeast Emmy Awards, a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), has released their nominations for 2023 and MundoNow has received an impressive 12.

The MundoNow team is ready to compete for the awards that will take place on Saturday, June 17. Mark your calendars for the ceremony which recognized the best reporters and news outlets.

MundoNow gets 12 Emmy Award nominations!

For 49 years, the Southeast Regional Emmy Awards have recognized the quality and effort of reporters in news, documentaries, series and additional programs. This is the fifth year MundoNow has been nominated.

The Emmys have recognized the work of journalists and content created by MundoNow with 16 statuettes. The nominations took place on Sunday, April 30, at the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Atlanta.