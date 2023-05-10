Mugshots that were said to be the Texas mall shooter are another man.

The Mauricio García killed at the scene did not have a criminal record.

Have they revealed photos of the person responsible?

Last week the Texas mall shooting was all over the news. The person responsible killed eight people and is believed to have held white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs. Two mugshots that were said to be him began circulating online but authorities have confirmed that they are of a different Mauricio Garcia.

The photos were also circulated by some mainstream media. However, the suspected shooter in Allen, Texas did not have a criminal record.

Photos of the wrong Mauricio García circulated online!

As credible information about the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, 33, slowly emerged, a series of social media posts claimed that two different mugshots showed the shooter. Various posts sharing the two images racked up thousands of views.

These mugshots are not of the Allen, Texas gunman. The photos in question are from third-party websites that shares mugshots taken from local law enforcement agencies. The man in those photos is a different person with the same name.