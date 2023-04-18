Jenni Rivera’s mother addresses Chiquis Rivera’s threesome.

She says the media got things wrong.

She believes that Alejandra hurt Jenni’s relationship with Chiquis. Jenni Rivera’s mother sets the record straight about Chiqui Rivera’s threesome. Mrs. Rosa broke her silence in regards to one of the most controversial issues within the family — which even caused Jenni and her eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera to become estranged. In a short video, the Inolvidable singer’s mother defended her granddaughter and revealed the truth about the situation. One of the rumors that plagued the Rivera family was that Jenni had an issue with Chiquis because allegedly the Diva de la Banda’s husband had a threesome with her and Elena Jiménez, a friend of the late singer. The singer cut Chiquis Rivera out of her will and they never spoke again. DOÑA ROSA REVEALS THE TRUTH Answering questions from her followers, Mrs. Rosa, Jenni Rivera’s mother, said what really happened between Chiquis Rivera, Esteban Loaiza, Elena Jiménez and a character who was rarely mentioned during the scandal… Alejandra. She said it all started because Elena’s girlfriend was jealous. “Don’t believe everything that is said. Jenni got sick in the head because of a jealous woman. Alejandra. I hope you have peace in your heart because talking about Chiquis was not right, it was very bad, very low. She was Elena’s partner,” revealed Mrs. Rosa in her Instagram video.

What happened in Mexico? Mrs. Rosa stressed that she noticed Alejandra wasn’t happy about Elena’s friendship with Chiquis. Jenni Rivera’s mother stressed that it all started when they went to Mexico to celebrate November 2 and she realized that she didn’t want to have a close relationship with her daughter’s friend’s partner. “We went to Mexico when the Day of the Dead was celebrated, on November 2, and she arrived with a cake for Jenni and me. What could I do? I was with her, I could not tell her to take me to the hotel, that I didn’t want a relationship with that woman,” said Mrs. Rosa.

How did the scandal start? Mrs. Rosa stressed that Alejandra was jealous of the relationship between Chiquis and Elena, but it got worse when the Diva de la Banda’s daughter sent Elena a photograph of herself in a bathing suit that was meant for her boyfriend but infuriated Alejandra. “She was jealous of Chiquis and Elena. As I learned, Chiquis took a photo in a bathing suit so that she could send it to Ángel, Ángel del Billar. But since Jenni didn’t like Del Billar, she didn’t want Chiquis to have a relationship with him, so she sent it to Elena, so that she would send it to this boy,” said Mrs. Rosa.

Does she believe Chiquis Rivera’s threesome really happened? In the video Mrs. Rosa stressed that she doesn’t believe that Chiquis had a threesome with Esteban Loaiza, who was Jenni Rivera’s husband, and Elena Jiménez. She pointed out that she saw the alleged video where Chiquis was with them, but that nothing ever happened between them. “So, there are things that one does not believe, and I, the truth is, I don’t believe it. I would never have believed it. I saw the video, we saw it here and there was nothing,” said Mrs. Rosa. The majority of her followers didn’t hesitate to express their support for Chiquis Rivera.

“Seek to heal” Finally, fans of the Rivera family didn’t hesitate to defend Chiquis Rivera over the rumors. In the comments section, her fans pointed out that the family should seek to heal this type of wound and get back together. They also declared that Elena Jiménez and Alejandra “got what they deserved.” “I’m not a fan of Doña Rosa’s family, but I hope God allows her to see her whole family together again, Jenni is no longer there, but her children are part of her and Jenni lives in them, so stop the nonsense and seek to heal and ask for forgiveness.” “But look how things are, Elena left her. I think that woman paid for what she did to Chiquis.” “And so much so that they crucified Chiquis.”