Woman finds mouse head in Costco ravioli
A woman claims to have found a mouse head in packaged ravioli that she bought in a Costco store in Miami. She is threatening to sue the company over the disgusting discovery. Although little information is known about this case, the images are already beginning to circulate on social media, according to Despierta America and Canal 13.
The disgusting story was shared by journalist María Alesia Sosa who said that this happened to a friend and soon the video began circulating on social media, horrifying internet users, especially frequent Costco customers.
DISGUSTING FIND
The disgusting incident occurred when a woman went to a Costco in Miami store and bought some Kirkland ravioli. She decided to prepare it to eat the same day.
However, she never imagined that inside the package she would find something so awful. As she was eating her meal, she discovered the mouse head. She posted the revolting discovery on social media.
A BITTER EXPERIENCE
In the video, the woman explains what happened as she shows all the ‘evidence’ to confirm it. She appears at the table and immediately shows the receipt to the camera with the date and as the name of the product that she bought at the popular store.
Afterwards, she shows the plate with the ravioli and the packaging. Finally, the woman shows the mouse head in a napkin. To see the video click here.
WHAT DID SHE SAY?
“When I was eating the pasta, I found the head of a mouse inside the ravioli,” said the young woman about finding the dead animal in her food. People who saw the video were outraged.
But then she added a question for the company: "What are we eating?" asked the woman, who questions Costco's quality standards and decided to report the situation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
WHAT DO PEOPLE SAY?
People immediately reacted: “Good money awaits you if you take legal action against Costco. After her millionaire check arrives $$$, she’ll quickly overcome that trauma.” “Kenan and Kel taught me that your friend can earn good money.” “Guys, don’t buy ready-made food anywhere.”
Some others commented: "She bought the wrong ravioli." "those who say it's fake… Don't they see that the mouse is already all seasoned with sauce?" "I worked in a place and they ordered me to exterminate a rat inside a pot." "Oops… no, how terrible! Although if a lawyer saw it, they would file an instant lawsuit against the supermarket."