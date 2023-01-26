Woman says she found a mouse head in ravioli from Costco.

The product was purchased at a store in Miami.

The woman shared a video on social media.

A woman claims to have found a mouse head in packaged ravioli that she bought in a Costco store in Miami. She is threatening to sue the company over the disgusting discovery. Although little information is known about this case, the images are already beginning to circulate on social media, according to Despierta America and Canal 13.

The disgusting story was shared by journalist María Alesia Sosa who said that this happened to a friend and soon the video began circulating on social media, horrifying internet users, especially frequent Costco customers.

DISGUSTING FIND

The disgusting incident occurred when a woman went to a Costco in Miami store and bought some Kirkland ravioli. She decided to prepare it to eat the same day.

However, she never imagined that inside the package she would find something so awful. As she was eating her meal, she discovered the mouse head. She posted the revolting discovery on social media.