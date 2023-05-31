Mother of 5 dies after liposuction performed by fake doctors in Mexico

A mother of 5 died after botched liposuction by fake doctors in Mexico.

She went to a clandestine clinic in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Fake doctors performed the procedure.

Mother of five dies after undergoing liposuction in Mexico. Social media makes us all want flat abs, big breasts and tiny waists so many women look for inexpensive ways to get cosmetic surgery so they can have the body of their dreams.

Last week a Mexican woman found a clinic that promised to perform lipo for only $2,700 (approximately $50,000 Mexican pesos). She never imagined it would cost her life.

Mother of 5 dies after botched liposuction in Mexico

The young mother, who died after undergoing liposuction, was identified as Nayeli. She was treated by a couple of fake doctors who claimed to be surgeons. Authorities arrested one of them after her death.

The fake doctors were identified as Kevin Ángeles Hernández and Jorge «V», according to El Heraldo de México. The incident occurred on May 24 in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco. Nayeli had five children.