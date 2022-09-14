Three children were found dead on the shore of a New York beach.

Police believe their mother drowned the three children.

The mother allegedly confessed to relatives that she had drowned her children. Three children, including a 3-month-old baby, were found dead in the early hours of Monday, September 12, at the water’s edge of the famous Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York, police reported, according to EFE. Police believe the mother of the children, a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl, may have drowned them. The children were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. Monday when a relative called police, concerned the woman was trying to harm her children. Drowned children washed up on New York beach The mother identified by Daily Mail as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was found alive elsewhere on the beach, and taken to the police station “although she is not in custody,” the police spokesman told reporters this morning. According to The New York Post, the mother has a history of mental health problems and allegedly confessed to her relatives that she “drowned the three children,” police sources said.

How they found the mother on Coney Island The police received a call from a person at 1:40 a.m saying that was worried that a woman, a relative of his in her 30s, may have harmed her children. Later, the children’s father, who was also questioned, told them that he believed the mother had taken them to Coney Island. The search lasted an hour and a half until the woman appeared on the beach, drenched in water and barefoot, but she did not give any information about the whereabouts of her three children. The authorities didn’t say why the woman was wet. Filed Under: Children found drowned in New York

Erin Merdy admitted to drowning her children “The mother was soaking wet,” New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey said at a news conference. “Whether she had been in the rain or whether she had been in the water, again, it’s all speculation at this point. She was wet, barefoot and did not communicate with the officers,” he added. A relative who found the mother on the beach before police arrived said the woman admitted she had “drowned all three children,” sources told the New York Post. Filed Under: Children found drowned in New York

What happened to Erin Merdy? It was much later, around 4:40 a.m., when the bodies of the three children were found in another place not far from there, on West 35th Street. Although emergency personnel tried to revive them, all three children died. Victor Rodrigez, 54, a neighbor of Erin Merdy said: “I used to see her all the time, her kids would always ask if they could pet my dog. Everything seemed fine with her but when covid hit she looked depressed. She wasn’t so friendly anymore. And kept to herself.” The nationality of the woman and children, as well as any other details, is unknown, so the police have asked for the public’s help from anyone who may have seen or heard something, promising confidentiality to anyone who provides any information that helps clarify the facts. Filed Under: Children found drowned in New York