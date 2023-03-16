The 5 most popular car racing video games

We’ve got the best car racing video games for 2023.

These titles will rev up your console.

What is your favorite? The most popular car racing video games. If you are a fan of motor sports and are looking for the best options in car racing video games for 2023, MundoNow has compiled the best ones in this category. Many will remember classic names like Gran Turismo, Forza Horizon, Need for Speed and Midnight Club among many others that motorsports fans spent hours playing. Here is a list of some options to play on your favorite console. The most popular car racing video games: Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo is one of the mythical sagas that never fails to entertain gamers who want to compete to see who is the fastest. This game available for the PS4 and PS5 consoles, so you can enjoy a classic experience. You can also compete online with Polyphony Digital, where you can modify your car to your liking with the updated versions. Gran Turismo is of the best car games ever seen and this release has everything you are looking for to become the master of the road.

Forza Motorsport 7 One of the best options for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles is Forza Motorsport 7. One of the best titles on the list of top car racing video games for 2023, according to roams. This new version of the Forza saga has excellent AI and great graphics. You will be able to enjoy a new level of recreation with the cars and their sound effects that thrill racing fans and is available for Xbox Series, One and PC.

F1 2022 According to Vandal, F1 2022 can’t be missing from the list of best car racing video games. It is the most complete F1 game to date, despite that through the years imitations have come out. This year F1 has several improvements at the playable level compared to last year, both on the track and within its game modes. It’s a title that will be enjoyed by all racing fans who will be able to play for hours and hours with friends or solo.

Need for Speed: Rivals A new version of the Need for Speed ​​saga has to be included on this list. Need for Speed: Rivals is an exceptional arcade driving video game that maintained all the adrenaline of the saga. From EA, this is an extremely fun game. The new franchise is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, where you can enjoy tuning your cars to your liking with incredible graphics. It is worth mentioning that the soundtrack is as high octane as in the other versions that have come out over the years.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a game designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch and it’s one of the best arcade car racing experiences you can find. This new version improved and exceeded the game originally released for Wii U. It features new characters, playable changes and a revamped battle mode. Many grew up with the classic Nintendo 64 Mario Kart, and those lovers of Nintendo’s most beloved character can’t miss this new version.