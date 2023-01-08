The 4 most chilling celebrity autopsies (DISTURBING IMAGES)

The most tragic celebrity deaths.

We reveal the truth behind what happened to them. The four most chilling celebrity autopsies. What is the price of fame? Many people think that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be and, on several occasions, this has been demonstrated by great musicians, artists and actors. Some have been world famous and some are even considered legends. However, many of them have had tragic ends. Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, Kurt Cobain and Heath Ledger are just a few examples of world-class celebrities who died much too soon. Here we show you some devastating images and their respective stories. The autopsy of the, King of Pop, Michael Jackson The death of Michael Jackson shook the entire world on June 25, 2009. The pop music legend died at the age of 50 in Los Angeles, California. The singer was found without vital signs and his autopsy determined that he had suffered cardiac arrest. The cause of death of the Billie Jean and Thriller singer was truly tragic: "He had propofol anesthetic poisoning." In addition, it was discovered that his doctor — who was found guilty for prescribing the drugs that killed him — also gave him benzodiazepine, a drug to treat insomnia and anxiety. This combination led to his sudden death, according to La Razón. This last image was released during the trial where his doctor was found guilty.

The 4 most chilling celebrity autopsies: Marilyn Monroe The blonde bombshell died unexpectedly and there are still many questions about her mysterious death. Marilyn Monroe was found lifeless on August 4, 1962. According to Esquire, there were no signs of violence on her body, nor were there any needle marks. After performing several tests during the autopsy, the reason for her death was revealed. The famous actress died from ingesting a large amount of pentobarbital, which is a barbiturate prescribed for people with anxiety disorders. According to outlet, there are still many questions about how this ended up in her body.

Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain Although on this occasion we will not show you the autopsy photographs of former Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, new photographs show the moment when the rock star was found dead. The Something in the Way singer's death was truly terrible. Cobain's death was determined to be a suicide. He pointed a shotgun at his head, firing a bullet that went directly through his brain, according to Los 40. It was also determined that the singer was under the influence of heroin and in a deep state of depression when he decided to take his own life. He also left a suicide note. This photo was released a short time ago, and it shows one of his arms with a watch.

Amy Winehouse Many have metaphorically said that British singer Amy Winehouse "died for love", as it was revealed that the Rehab singer had many problems in her romance with Blake Fielder-Civil. Both led lives full of excesses such as drugs and alcohol. The singer, who was born in the suburbs of London, was found dead on July 23, 2011. Winehouse's death was determined to be due to alcohol poisoning and no drugs were found in her body at the time. However, it is known that she did consume them. According to Pikara Magazine, a great friend of Amy's said the following about her death: "Amy had an addiction, but not only to drugs, but to her love for Blake. Everyone thinks it was the alcohol that killed her, but it didn't, it was her love that put her life on the line," said Nick Shymansky. This was the last photo that was released of the singer, her body on a stretcher and completely covered, at that time she had already been declared dead.