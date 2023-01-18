More winter storms and rain expected in California

California has more bad weather in store.

The snowfall will continue in the coming weeks.

Travelers are warned to be prepared.

MORE BAD WEATHER FOR CALIFORNIA! In California, the rain and snowfall will continue to cause problems for residents and travelers in the coming weeks. According to experts from the National Weather Service, upcoming forecasts aren’t sunny for the region.

In recent weeks, California experienced storm damage that caused power outages, blocked roads and even resulted in three deaths. Therefore, the public has been warned that more dangerous weather could be coming.

CONTINUED DANGEROUS CONDITIONS IN CALIFORNIA

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the bad conditions will continue in the coming days and stated that the storm system could bring strong winds, snowfall in the mountains and rain, that could cause serious problems. They stressed people should make preparations.

“A storm system in the Southwest with another round of gusty winds, heavy snow in the mountains, and heavy rain and flooding throughout the Southwest, including over-saturated California. A wintry mix is ​​expected in the Upper Midwest and Northeast,” the National Weather Service reported on social media.