More winter storms and rain expected in California
California has more bad weather in store. The snowfall will continue in the coming weeks. Travelers are warned to be prepared.
In recent weeks, California experienced storm damage that caused power outages, blocked roads and even resulted in three deaths. Therefore, the public has been warned that more dangerous weather could be coming.
CONTINUED DANGEROUS CONDITIONS IN CALIFORNIA
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the bad conditions will continue in the coming days and stated that the storm system could bring strong winds, snowfall in the mountains and rain, that could cause serious problems. They stressed people should make preparations.
“A storm system in the Southwest with another round of gusty winds, heavy snow in the mountains, and heavy rain and flooding throughout the Southwest, including over-saturated California. A wintry mix is expected in the Upper Midwest and Northeast,” the National Weather Service reported on social media.
What do weather experts say?
On social media, the Sacramento National Weather Service revealed that there is a latent warning for travelers in California. According to the short statement, people should avoid traveling on flooded roads and also turn around to avoid the water.
“With reports of roadway flooding across portions of inland #NorCal this morning, please follow these tips: Never drive on flooded roads or around barricades; turn around, don’t sink. It doesn’t take a lot of water to take the vehicles away!” the NWS tweeted.
Winter storms in California: What else is expected?
A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Tahoe area. A series of nine atmospheric river storms have dumped rain and snow on California since late December, knocking out power to thousands of residents, flooding roads, toppling trees, triggering debris flows and landslides, the AP reported.
The AP stated that Monday's system was relatively weak compared to previous ones, but the risks of floods and landslides remained because the ground is soggy, forecasters said.
More flooding?
"AVOID AREAS NEAR THE SAN DIEGO RIVER TODAY. Multiple reports of flooded roads along the San Diego River from Fashion Valley to Rancho Mission Rd. Here is a photo taken by one of our meteorologists of the San Diego River at Camino Del Este. Never cross flooded roads," warned the NWS.