Monthly payments coming to immigrant families in the US.

The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program will provide the funds.

The payments could total up to $9,600.

Monthly payments for immigrant families. There’s good news for some families in the United States who could be eligible to receive monthly payments for two years, totaling $9,600. On Thursday it was announced that help for immigrant families in the US is on the way.

The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why the state and local governments have decided to support some families with universal basic income programs to help with monthly expenses and rising inflation in the wake of Covid-19.

Officials announce payments for immigrant families in the US

Find out if you could be one of the eligible families to receive $400 monthly payments for two years. We’ll also tell you when the payments will begin going out to those who qualify for the program.

The deadline to apply for the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program is coming soon and they have announced the requirements that families need to meet to be eligible for the funds.