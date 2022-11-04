Monthly payments totaling up to $9,600 will be sent to immigrant families in the US
Monthly payments for immigrant families. There’s good news for some families in the United States who could be eligible to receive monthly payments for two years, totaling $9,600. On Thursday it was announced that help for immigrant families in the US is on the way.
The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why the state and local governments have decided to support some families with universal basic income programs to help with monthly expenses and rising inflation in the wake of Covid-19.
Find out if you could be one of the eligible families to receive $400 monthly payments for two years. We’ll also tell you when the payments will begin going out to those who qualify for the program.
The deadline to apply for the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program is coming soon and they have announced the requirements that families need to meet to be eligible for the funds.
Payments will total up to $9,600
The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program will be providing eligible US families with payments of $400 a month for two years. That’s a total of $9,600 all together.
The money is mainly intended to provide support for immigrant families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19. A clear example is the expanded Child Tax Credit.
The funds will be sent in $400 monthly payments
“We have developed a comprehensive universal basic income program that targets our most vulnerable residents,” said Steven Hernández. The program, which is a partnership between the city of Coachella, California, and the nonprofit organization Mission Asset Fund, began accepting applications for financial support on October 12.
Eligible individuals will receive a monthly payment of $400 and it can be sent as a direct deposit or in the form of a prepaid debit card. It was reported that the Mission Asset Fund will provide financial advisory services to the beneficiaries. It should be noted that applications will be accepted until November 11 at 5 pm (Pacific time). Filed Under: $400 monthly payments immigrant families
Who is eligible for the payments?
Qualified applicants must check a few boxes to be considered. Applicants must be Coachella residents with an individual income of less than $75,000 or a total family income of less than $150,000 during 2021. The applicant must be over 18 years of age, present identification that contains a government-issued photo and have a child under the age of 12.
The child must have been living under the same roof as the applicant during 2021 to the present. Rather than randomly selecting families, the program will select 140 applicants based on who they believe will benefit most from assistance. Applications will be accepted online at the Mission Asset Fund. Those selected will find out in December, according to The Sun and Univision.