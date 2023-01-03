Monthly direct payments are on the way for hundreds in the US.

UBI payments will be delivered for two years in Virginia.

Checks for up to $500 will start going out in 2023.

We are just starting 2023 and good news continues to reach hundreds of Americans. State and local governments are creating universal basic income programs for those who have faced difficult times. Now monthly direct payments of up to $500 are going out to hundreds.

The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why states are working to help some families with an extra income to combat inflation and try to recover from the ravages left by COVID-19.

Eligible Virginia residents will receive monthly UBI payments

The UBI payments are for eligible residents of Alexandria, Virginia and are scheduled to be sent every month for two years. The money is being sent as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program.

It has been reported that around 170 residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive stimulus payments of $500 a month for two consecutive years. Beneficiaries will be able to use their money for whatever they want without restrictions. Filed Under: $500 Monthly direct payment