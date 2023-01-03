Monthly direct payments up to $500 for 2 years going out to hundreds in the US
We are just starting 2023 and good news continues to reach hundreds of Americans. State and local governments are creating universal basic income programs for those who have faced difficult times. Now monthly direct payments of up to $500 are going out to hundreds.
The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why states are working to help some families with an extra income to combat inflation and try to recover from the ravages left by COVID-19.
Eligible Virginia residents will receive monthly UBI payments
The UBI payments are for eligible residents of Alexandria, Virginia and are scheduled to be sent every month for two years. The money is being sent as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program.
It has been reported that around 170 residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive stimulus payments of $500 a month for two consecutive years. Beneficiaries will be able to use their money for whatever they want without restrictions.
Only 170 people will receive the cash
“We are providing financial resources to individuals and families so they are empowered to decide how to best meet the needs in their lives,” said Mayor Justin Wilson, according The Sun. The program aims to help residents financially and, in turn, evolve the city’s cash assistance programs.
"We are creating this unique program to evolve the ways that we assist our neighbors in need of extra support. That is what ARISE is about," added the mayor. The first payments will be sent in February 2023 according to the program's coordinator, Julie Mullen.
The recipients were randomly selected
All recipients were randomly selected from a pool of applicants on December 13. The application were accepted from October 31 to November 9. To apply, city residents had to earn 50% or less of Alexandria’s median income, which changes based on the number of people living in a given household.
For a household of one, applicants had to earn less than $4,154 each month. The annual income limit is $49,890. That rises to $4,746 and $56,950 for a two-person household, The Sun reported. So keep an eye out in February to find out if you are among the 170 residents selected to receive the payments.