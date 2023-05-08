Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies after a terrible accident

Australia mourns the loss of a beautiful fitness model.

Sienna Weir dies in a terrible horse riding accident.

She was on life support for weeks. International fitness model Sienna Weir, who was a finalist in the Miss Universe pageant, dies after spending several weeks on life support after a terrible horse riding accident. She was just 23 years old, according to The Sun. The young woman originally from Sydney, Australia, was fond of horse riding. A few weeks ago, while she was practicing with her horse, she suffered a mishap that sent her to the hospital where she has been on life support. AUSTRALIAN MODEL SIENNA WEIR DIES The details of the fatal accident have not been revealed by sources close to the model, nor by her representatives or her family. They have also not revealed any details about her funeral. What is known, is that on Thursday, her family decided to take Sienna off life support. She had a successful future, as at just 23 years old she had already reached the finals of the Miss Universe pageant.

HER BOYFRIEND IS HEARTBROKEN After her death, her heartbroken boyfriend Tom Bull said: “We loved each other with a love that was more than love.” Tributes from friends and family quickly flooded social media, with many offering their condolences on her final Instagram post. A friend wrote: “Heaven has won the most beautiful angel today. I will miss everything about you Sienna, I love you.” She added that her smile “lit up every room” and that she had been “so lucky” to have met the aspiring model.

A CAREER ON THE RISE Her modeling agency, Scoop Management, shared several photos of the model and stated that “she will always be remembered.” The star was among the 27 finalists in the Australian Miss Universe 2022 competition. She then shared her experience during an interview with Gold Coast magazine last year and confessed that she has ridden horses from a very young age. She said: “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from but I’ve been horse-riding since I was three years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete in New South Wales or across Australia every other weekend.”

“I MISS YOU SO MUCH ALREADY” Photographer Chris Dwyer also shared an emotional tribute to the model after her tragic death. He said: “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you brightened up the room and the world is so much darker now that you’re gone. I hope that wherever you are, you are the gremlin we all know and love.” “I miss you so much already,” added the photographer. The model herself had two degrees, one in English literature and another in psychology from the University of Sydney. Apparently Sienna had plans to move to London to be with her family and continue her career.