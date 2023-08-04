MIT supercomputer predicts what the end of the world will be like
Discover the disturbing predictions of the MIT supercomputer about the end of the world. Are we prepared to face the future?
- An MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world.
- The World One program makes disturbing predictions.
- It’s an urgent warning for humanity.
In the 1970s, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted a groundbreaking experiment to determine the date of the world’s end.
They asked a supercomputer, considered the largest in Australia at the time, to project population growth in the future.
The results obtained through the World One program yielded alarming conclusions that paint a bleak picture for humanity.
The machine warned about key dates when the world will cease to exist as we know it, and it’s not far in the future.
MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world
The World One program, developed by data science and climatology experts, has been the center of attention in the scientific community.
This is due to its ability to model and simulate future scenarios, such as its prediction that the apocalypse could come very soon.
The supercomputer has generated a series of potential scenarios that could contribute to the collapse of civilized life.
Among the most prominent factors are the accelerated depletion of natural resources and uncontrolled climate change.
Impactful projections from the World One program
World One indicated that, in 2020, living conditions will begin to become critical and the quality of life will decrease to zero if no action is taken.
«Pollution becomes so severe that it will start killing people, which in turn will cause the population to decrease, below the levels of 1900,» it said.
The program also warned that the most important years when civilized life will cease to exist as we know it will be between 2040 and 2050.
This will be a consequence of overpopulation and the expansion of industry, according to the supercomputer.
Are the MIT supercomputer’s predictions accurate?
The calculations made by the supercomputer were based on pollution level trends, among other things.
The accuracy and reliability of these predictions about the end of the world are subject to debate, with some questioning their validity.
However, the gravity of the consequences demands attention to these warnings and calls for greater awareness among the public.
The MIT scientific team has stressed the importance of taking urgent and significant action to address the challenges posed by this prediction.
An urgent call to action
According to RCN Radio, the World Bank director said that the only way to counteract these consequences is with global cooperation.
According to their analysis, the years between 2040 and 2050 will be critical for the survival of civilization as we know it.
This implies that, without significant changes in our environmental policies, we could be on the verge of a global collapse.
In conclusion, the predictions of the MIT supercomputer have triggered concern among the scientific community and society at large.
LISTEN TO THE CÓDICE CRÍPTICO PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE
If you want to learn more about this type of news, listen to our Códice Críptico podcast.