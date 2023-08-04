MIT supercomputer predicts what the end of the world will be like

An MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world.

In the 1970s, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted a groundbreaking experiment to determine the date of the world’s end.

They asked a supercomputer, considered the largest in Australia at the time, to project population growth in the future.

The results obtained through the World One program yielded alarming conclusions that paint a bleak picture for humanity.

The machine warned about key dates when the world will cease to exist as we know it, and it’s not far in the future.

The World One program, developed by data science and climatology experts, has been the center of attention in the scientific community.

This is due to its ability to model and simulate future scenarios, such as its prediction that the apocalypse could come very soon.

The supercomputer has generated a series of potential scenarios that could contribute to the collapse of civilized life.

Among the most prominent factors are the accelerated depletion of natural resources and uncontrolled climate change.