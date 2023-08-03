26- year-old Ariana Viera dies tragically.

Miss Venezuela’s dreams were cut short by a car accident.

Her family seeks help fulfilling her last wish. Miss Venezuela, 26-year-old Ariana Viera, lost her life in a terrible traffic accident in Orlando, Florida. "I miss her kisses and hugs… I miss her with all my heart," said Vivian Ochoa, expressing the profound pain of remembering her late daughter. "She was a model and was going to compete in Miss World Latina, representing Venezuela in Punta Cana in December."

Ariana Viera fell asleep at the wheel With deep sadness, Ariana Viera’s mother recalls how all of her vitality and dreams were abruptly extinguished. This happened after a fatal accident on a Florida road while the model was on her way to work. “Fatigue overpowered her. My girl fell asleep and didn’t realize it. Unfortunately, God took her… took her away,” Vivian Ochoa tells MundoNow. Authorities reported that Ariana collided with a truck on July 13th.

Ariana Viera’s legacy: More than a beauty queen Paramedics tried to save Ariana by performing CPR, but a heart attack ended her life. Vivian Ochoa says her daughter’s beauty was not her only asset. She describes Ariana as intelligent, loving, kind-hearted, and hardworking. Ariana was a versatile woman who worked hard to achieve her goals.

Miss Venezuela Dies: A heartfelt call for support “She worked in construction, as a waitress, as a dental assistant, got her realtor license, modeled, and started a cleaning company,” her mother recalls. But Ariana’s greatest attribute, according to her mother, was her kind heart. “She was always there to help anyone, always there to help everyone,” her mother declared. Now her family needs help. They want to fulfill Ariana’s last wish, so they started a GoFundMe campaign to help achieve it.

What was Ariana Viera’s last wish? Ariana Viera’s family wants her father to be able to spend a few minutes with her before she is buried. “I want to fulfill her wish by raising funds to bring her to California and bring her dad from Peru. They had not seen each other in seven years,” Ochoa says. Ariana did not win the Miss World crown, but she won the wings that now make her an angel for her mother. And for all those whose hearts she stole with her radiant smile.