The Miss Universe organization speaks out about fraud accusations

Miss Universe 2022 took place on Saturday, January 14.

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, was crowned the winner.

The Miss Universe organization addresses fraud accusations.

After the controversy sparked by Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel’s Miss Universe pageant win, the Miss Universe organization has come out to address accusations of fraud.

It should be noted that the organization made a serious mistake, that was broadcast live to over 190 countries, when they confused the winner of Miss Universe 2010, Ximena Navarrete with Olivia Quido, a businesswoman.

The Miss Universe organization addresses fraud rumors

The Miss Universe organization itself has been a target of criticism and controversy thanks to internet users protesting on social media calling this year’s pageant “a complete fraud”. Now the organization has come out with a response.

According to The Sun, the organization stated: “The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend.”