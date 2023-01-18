The Miss Universe organization speaks out about fraud accusations
- Miss Universe 2022 took place on Saturday, January 14.
- Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, was crowned the winner.
- The Miss Universe organization addresses fraud accusations.
After the controversy sparked by Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel’s Miss Universe pageant win, the Miss Universe organization has come out to address accusations of fraud.
It should be noted that the organization made a serious mistake, that was broadcast live to over 190 countries, when they confused the winner of Miss Universe 2010, Ximena Navarrete with Olivia Quido, a businesswoman.
The Miss Universe organization addresses fraud rumors
The Miss Universe organization itself has been a target of criticism and controversy thanks to internet users protesting on social media calling this year’s pageant “a complete fraud”. Now the organization has come out with a response.
According to The Sun, the organization stated: “The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend.”
Miss Universe organization assures that its winner was legitimate
After calling the fraud allegations made by users around the world “a complete distraction”, the Miss Universe organization came out to say that the pageant winner was completely legitimate.
“Saturday’s competition was the first time a trans woman addressed fans as the owner of Miss Universe. It was also the first time a Filipina American took the crown,” the organization proudly declared.
How did the fraud accusations start?
Accusations of fraud took over social media because the new owner of Miss Universe, Anne Jakrajutatip, is also the owner of Miss USA, so internet users began saying that the contest wasn’t fair.
Given this, the organization also added: “Instead of focusing on unfounded statements, we will continue to shine a light on global women’s empowerment, inclusiveness, diversity, and transformational leadership.”
Celebrities and critics disapprove of the winner of Miss Universe
Although social media exploded with negative comments towards the organization, so did several celebrities, such as Cardi B, who shared an Instagram story stating that she was angry about the result.
On the other hand, one critic stated: “So you are telling me that the United States won when she was the only contestant who spoke longer than allowed and was interrupted by the bell timer? It was fixed.”