Minnesota legalizes marijuana for recreational use

Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Governor Tim Walz signed the bill on May 30.

What does this mean for residents of the state?

Minnesota legalizes marijuana. Another US state joins the list of those that allow recreational use of marijuana. On Tuesday, May 30, Minnesota became the 23rd state to allow adults to consume the drug.

Governor Tim Walz signed the bill allowing recreational marijuana by adults in his state. The law will take effect on August 1.

According to ABC News, the new law will make it legal for those over the age of 21 to carry up to two ounces of marijuana in public. It will also allow adults to keep two ounces at home.

The law will also expunge court records of prior misdemeanor convictions related to the use of marijuana. However, it provides for the creation of a board to review convictions for more serious crimes.