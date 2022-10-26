Millions will receive payments of up to $1,050 THIS WEEK

Millions of US residents will receive payments of up to $1,050.

Find out the exact date.

This week the second phase of the program will start.

California approved relief checks for up to $1,050 for more than 23 million residents and the state Franchise Tax Board said the money would be distributed in several phases. This week the second phase will start.

Officials issued the first batch of payments starting on October 7 until this Tuesday, October 25. Now they have announced they will issue the next batch of direct deposits starting this Friday October 28 through November 14.

How can you tell when your check will arrive? The Tax Board explained that the first group of refunds was directed to those residents who received the first or second round of Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit.