Millions in the US will receive checks of up to $ 1,400

Millions of US citizens will soon receive checks of up to $1,400. They may arrive BY MAIL or via direct deposit.
- California, New York, Alaska and Hawaii are some of the states sending payments.
From California to New York, almost every state in the country has approved plans to distribute tax rebates, lump-sum payments, or other financial aid to their residents. Of course, each of these programs will award different amounts and have different eligibility requirements. Find out about the various programs in the US offering stimulus payments.
In the state of California, for example, a middle-class tax refund of up to $1,050 was approved and local authorities are already sending this money to state residents. The money could reach recipients as a direct payment or in a check by mail.
Meanwhile in New York authorities will be distributing checks for $1,400, formerly known as a recovery refund credit. According to officials, they will send the money to around 1.75 million New Yorkers and hope to do so before October 31, said Newsweek.
In the case of Alaska, on September 20 officials issued direct payments to eligible residents. However, they also sent a batch through mail on October 6, which means that some residents would be receiving the money this week.
In Hawaii the situation is similar. Those residents who filed their state tax returns before July 31 should have already received their direct payment in September, although those waiting for the paper check will receive it on October 31. Latecomers could also get their check, but much later. And if someone files between August 1 and December 21, then they will have to wait another 12 weeks to see their money.
Officials in Rhode Island began distributing child tax refund checks on October 3, so many should have already received their money, but those who requested an extension to file their returns will have to wait until December to receive their check.
In the case of the state of Colorado the wait time could be even longer and those residents who received an extension for filing their taxes could have to wait until January 31, 2023 to receive their checks, according to The Sun.
Residents in the state of South Carolina had until October 17 to file their state tax return, and local authorities have indicated that those who met the deadline will receive their refund checks by December 31.
In the state of Virginia, eligible residents are expected to receive their tax rebate checks before the end of October. It is advisable to check programs in your state to see if you qualify and to apply for financial help.