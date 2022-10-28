Millions in the US will receive checks of up to $ 1,400

Millions of US citizens will soon receive checks of up to $1,400.

They may arrive BY MAIL or via direct deposit.

California, New York, Alaska and Hawaii are some of the states sending payments.

From California to New York, almost every state in the country has approved plans to distribute tax rebates, lump-sum payments, or other financial aid to their residents. Of course, each of these programs will award different amounts and have different eligibility requirements. Find out about the various programs in the US offering stimulus payments.

In the state of California, for example, a middle-class tax refund of up to $1,050 was approved and local authorities are already sending this money to state residents. The money could reach recipients as a direct payment or in a check by mail.

Meanwhile in New York authorities will be distributing checks for $1,400, formerly known as a recovery refund credit. According to officials, they will send the money to around 1.75 million New Yorkers and hope to do so before October 31, said Newsweek.