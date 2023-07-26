Millions are under a heat advisory in the US.

It is expected to be the hottest week of the summer.

Extreme temperatures continue to wreak havoc across the country. The hottest week of summer is hitting the United States and it’s going to be scorching. More than 250 million people from coast to coast will see above-average heat, with some areas experiencing dangerously high temperatures in the triple digits. As you’re escaping from the heat, we invite you to listen to Martes de Misterio, a new podcast on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio, hosted by Martín Echevarría. Every Tuesday we upload a new episode. LISTEN TO THE NEW MARTES DE MISTERIO PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE

Authorities issue heat advisories for the hottest week of the summer in the US The current heat wave is being caused by a combination of factors, including a persistent high pressure system over the southwest and a lack of moisture in the atmosphere. This is creating a perfect storm for the scorching temperatures, with little to no relief in sight. The hottest days of the week are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures could reach 100 degrees or higher in many areas. The heat index, which takes humidity into account, could be even higher, making it feel like it’s 110 degrees or more.

Extreme weather warnings across the country According to Fox Weather, this will be the hottest week of the summer after comparing conditions to the previous two months, with three-quarters of the county experiencing above-average temperatures. It is worth mentioning that high temperatures are a serious health risk, especially for the elderly, young children and people with underlying health conditions. It is important to stay hydrated and cool during this time, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

The heat wave is a reminder of the dangers of climate change Extreme weather is a reminder of the dangers of climate change. As Earth’s atmosphere warms, we can expect to see more extreme heat events like this. It is important to take steps to protect ourselves and advocate for policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. This heat is already having a significant impact on people across the country. In the Southwest, power outages have been caused by high demand for air conditioning. In the Midwest, farmers are concerned about the impact of heat on their crops. And on the East Coast, businesses are bracing for lost productivity as workers stay home to avoid the heat.

Serious problems for many communities The heat wave is also causing problems for transportation. Airlines have canceled flights due to the heat and train delays are expected. And in some areas, roads have melted from the heat, making it difficult for cars to pass through. It has even caused a major public health emergency. And it’s just a taste of things to come as Earth’s climate continues to warm. Millions of Americans from the West Coast to Florida are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories as temperatures rise.