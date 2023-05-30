Millionaire businessman sentenced for killing his wife's lover

Miami businessman Manuel Marín gets life in prison for killing his wife’s lover
Despite the fact that the crime happened more than a decade ago, justice has finally been served in the of a Florida businessman who murdered his wife’s lover in the most vile way possible.
Camilo Salazar met a very tragic ending after Manuel Marín discovered that his wife was having an affair with him. They Florida tycoon had him kidnapped and tortured.
According to El Heraldo de México, Manuel Marín owned a large supermarket chain in Florida. When he found out about his wife’s infidelity with interior designer, he had Camilo Salazar killed.
Jenny, the businessman’s wife lived in a large and «lonely» house in Miami, Florida. She complained that her husband was never around.
Jenny Marín began an affair with Camilo Salazar
Jenny wound up having an affair with Camilo, who was also married. The couple began meeting at hotels. In February 2011, Marín sent Salazar a warning.
On a family trip on his yacht, Marin told Jenny that he loved her and to «stop whatever you’re doing» or else she was going to cause a «misfortune». Jenny ignored him and continued seeing her lover.
How did the murder happen?
Upon learning the affair was continuing, the Florida businessman hired three hitmen to brutally torture his wife’s lover. Among other things, they burned his genitals. Camilo’s corpse was found in a forest with his throat slit, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.
Ariel Gandulla, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was one of the killers Marin hired. Cuban Olympic wrestling champion, Alexis Vila Perdomo orchestrated the kidnapping along with Roberto Isaac. Marin was arrested in 2018 in Spain.