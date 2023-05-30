Millionaire businessman sentenced for killing his wife's lover

Manuel Marín sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Camilo Salazar.

The interior designer had an affair with the businessman’s wife.

Salazar was kidnapped and tortured.

Despite the fact that the crime happened more than a decade ago, justice has finally been served in the of a Florida businessman who murdered his wife’s lover in the most vile way possible.

Camilo Salazar met a very tragic ending after Manuel Marín discovered that his wife was having an affair with him. They Florida tycoon had him kidnapped and tortured.

Miami businessman sentenced to life for killing his wife’s lover

According to El Heraldo de México, Manuel Marín owned a large supermarket chain in Florida. When he found out about his wife’s infidelity with interior designer, he had Camilo Salazar killed.

Jenny, the businessman’s wife lived in a large and «lonely» house in Miami, Florida. She complained that her husband was never around.