Millions are likely to receive smaller tax refunds this year

Bad news for many Americans, as tax payers are likely to receive significantly smaller refunds this year than they did last year.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reporting that this year’s refunds are an average of 11% smaller than they were in 2022. This is largely due to the fact that there are fewer pandemic era stimulus programs.

Smaller tax refunds in 2023

On a positive note, this year’s refunds are going out more quickly with 9 out of 10 payments being sent in just 21 days. One reason for the smaller refunds is that the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit are lower this year, according to La Opinión.

